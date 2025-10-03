Nuh: Suspect who opened fire on police in Bicchor violence caught

One of the prime suspects who had opened fire on a crime branch team in Nuh last week was caught after he was injured in an encounter on Hodal-Punhana road, said Nuh police on Thursday. Investigators said that besides Akhlakh, 15 other suspects have been arrested so far. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to police, the suspect was identified as Mohammad Akhlakh, 22, a resident ofIndana village, Bicchor, where a mob attacked and opened fire on police during a raid on Saturday. He was caught on Wednesday night after getting shot in the left leg while trying to flee.

Ayush Yadav, Nuh assistant superintendent of police (ASP), said they had received information that Akhlakh, who was continuously on the run after attacking the police, was trying to escape towards Palwal when they started a vehicle check at night.

“The crime branch team spotted a motorcyclist taking an abrupt U-turn in an attempt to flee after spotting the barricades,” said Yadav, adding that the cops chased the suspect. However, he ran towards fields after he lost balance and fell from the motorcycle.

“The suspect opened fire multiple rounds targeting the cops and one of the bullets grazed the temple of a constable Gajender Kumar,” said Yadav, adding that the crime branch team also opened fire in retaliation in which he was shot in the leg and was caught.

The suspect was rushed to the Nalhar medical college and hospital where he continues to be under treatment and will be arrested after being discharged, police said adding a country made pistol and empty cartridges were recovered from the spot.

In a purported video, Akhlakh was seen attacking police personnel, said investigators.HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

Investigators said that besides Akhlakh, 15 other suspects have been arrested so far for open firing and pelting stones on crime branch officials at Indana on Saturday during a raid to nab Azad Khan, an interstate vehicle theft gang leader who is involved in more than 150 vehicle lifting incidents in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and other states.

Azad had opened fire injuring a constable during the raid and had managed to flee. Later a mob of at least 100 to 120 people including women had attacked the police team forcing them to flee. A dozen of cops were injured in the violence and 90 people were named as accused in the FIR registered for the violence at Bicchor police station.