Nuh’s ‘killer highway’ to be redeveloped soon

In a move that promises to transform road connectivity in Nuh, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a ₹325-crore tender for the construction of a 45-km-long four-lane national highway between Nuh and the Rajasthan border via Ferozepur Jhirka. The highway, part of NH-248A, has been a long-standing demand of the residents. The highway, part of NH-248A, has been a long-standing demand of the residents. (Archive)

Talking about the infrastructural milestone, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the tender was floated on Friday and the project would be completed in two years. “This highway will ease travel to Rajasthan and reduce road accidents, which have plagued this stretch for years. It is a long-awaited gift for Nuh,” he said.

The 45-km stretch of newly built four-lane highway with paved shoulders, and 6.84-km of existing roads in Malab and Bhadas villages will be strengthened as part of the project. The highway will feature nine flyovers, six underpasses, and two major bypasses to ensure smooth movement and decongestion of traffic in residential areas.

The project follows efforts by Rao Inderjit Singh, who raised the demand several times before Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nuh is home to a large number of commercial drivers, mostly young men, who park their vehicles on the main Alwar-Gurugram Road, which frequently results in road accidents. At least 1,100 people have died on this stretch in more than 1,600 accidents in the last five years, according to the police. In 2017, locals labelled the stretch the “khooni highway” (killer highway) after more than 2,500 deaths were reported in a 10-year period. So locals had long sought the highway’s widening as a solution to the problem.

The announcement sparked celebrations through Nuh on Friday. “This is a historic moment. The foundation of this demand was laid back in July 2017 during a five-day dharna by Mewat RTI Manch. The struggle has finally borne fruit,” said Haji Mohammad Haroon, a local leader.

Rajuddin, national president of Mewat RTI Manch, called it a victory of people’s voice. “The Congress government failed to act despite years of pleas. The BJP government has taken a bold step, and we hope this highway will be a milestone for the entire region,” he said.

Local activists pointed out that the highway, infamously known as the ‘killer highway’ due to frequent accidents, has claimed countless lives in the past. “Thousands from Mewat have died here over the years. Our movement began after repeated tragedies, and finally, our demands have been heard,” said Nasim Sarpanch of Santawadi.

The ₹325-crore tender, released under Engineering, Procurement and Construction mode, includes ₹310.44 crore for construction and ₹40,000 as the tender fee. The Ministry has set a 24-month deadline for completion and a 60-month maintenance period.

As the region gears up for the transformation, the people of Mewat see this as more than just a highway—it’s a lifeline of progress, long overdue but finally on track.