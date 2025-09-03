Officials visit Gurugram’s Sector 46, gets area clean and waste picked

A week after Hindustan Times highlighted the issue of illegal roadside garbage dumping in Sector 46, senior officials of the Gurugram district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) visited the locality on Tuesday and assured residents that sanitation work would be taken up on priority. During the inspection on Tuesday.

The visit by MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar and sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Sanjiv Singla came as a direct response to residents’ concerns reported by HT. For months, locals had been raising the issue of garbage piling up on roadside stretches, which they said was creating health hazards, foul odour, and a risk of vector-borne diseases.

“The illegal garbage dumping has made our lives miserable. It was not just about cleanliness but also about the health of our children and elderly. Despite repeated complaints, nothing moved until the HT report brought the matter to light. We are relieved that officials have now taken notice and promised urgent action,” said Deepika Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 46.

During the visit, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya reviewed sanitation, drainage, sewerage, and road conditions in Sector 46 and nearby areas. He directed officials to ensure that sanitation drives were intensified immediately and assured residents that post-monsoon road repairs would be carried out at the earliest.

“The corporation’s primary objective is to provide citizens with a clean, healthy, and convenient environment. Complaints will be resolved promptly and inspections will continue across different areas,” Dahiya said.

Residents welfare associations (RWA) representatives welcomed the swift response.

Raj Kumar Yadav, president of the RWA, Sector 46, said, “On behalf of all residents of Sector 46, I sincerely thank HT for its support. Your detailed report gave strength to our voice and brought our problems to the attention of higher authorities. Because of your writing, the deputy collector and SDM visited us and assured us that action will be taken. We are truly grateful for this positive change.”

Residents said the assurance gives them hope but stressed the need for follow-up action. Amit Yadav, a local resident, said, “We hope this is not just a one-time visit. Regular monitoring is essential so that the area does not slip back into neglect.”

Vivek Singh, another Sector 46 resident, added, “The authorities must ensure not only cleanliness but also proper waste management systems. Simply removing garbage once is not enough—there has to be a long-term mechanism to stop illegal dumping.”

The inspection also covered parks, nurseries, and horticulture waste management sites in the area, with officials promising quicker grievance redressal. For residents, the visit has been a morale boost, but they remain cautious, waiting to see if the assurances will turn into lasting action on the ground.