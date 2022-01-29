One arrested for assaulting a man in Faridabad, two suspects still on the run

The Faridabad police on Friday arrested a man and booked two of his friends for allegedly beating up a man with iron rods outside a dhaba in Huda market around 9.30pm on Thursday.

The suspects -- Sahil, Nikki and Arjun -- who were under the influence of alcohol, thrashed the victim “over personal enmity”, said police.

Locals caught hold of Sahil when he was trying to escape after thrashing the victim, and handed him over to the police on Thursday. A video of the incident was shared widely on social media on Friday.

The incident took place when Tosim alias Vaseem, a resident of Mawai village in Faridabad’s Kheripul, had gone out for dinner with his friends at the same place the suspects were, according to the police.

An altercation broke out between the victim and another group known to him, who were also present there, said Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

“The suspects were inebriated, and started the fight intentionally. One of the suspects took an iron rod used in tandoor -- taking out chapatis -- and attacked the victim with it,” Kadiyan said, adding that both the groups were residents of the same village.

According to the police, Tosim suffered several injuries and could be seen pleading in the video, but no one present at the eatery came to his rescue.

Later, a PCR van on duty saw the incident happening and stopped there. Tosim was taken to a nearby private hospital where he is undergoing treatment, police said.

A case has been registered against Sahil, Nikki, and Arjun under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (assault), 506 ( criminal intimidation), and 307 (attempt to murder) at the Old Faridabad police station on Friday.

Tosim’s mother Shabnam told the police that her son was critical, and was not in a condition to record his statement in the case. “The suspects have assaulted my son. He has not gained consciousness yet... I will ensure that the culprits are sent to jail at the earliest... I have a four-year-old granddaughter who is blind. My son is the only breadwinner of the family. He is engaged in farming to feed his family and he has no enmity with anyone. I don’t know the reason behind the attack,” she said.