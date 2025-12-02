Open sewage pit near Gurugram bus stand sparks safety alarm among commuters

An uncovered sewage pit on the main road near Gurugram’s bus stand has triggered serious safety concerns, with locals warning that the open hazard in the middle of a high-traffic stretch threatens commuters and risks major accidents. The pit, which has remained exposed for at least 10 to 15 days, has already caused several vehicles to get stuck, according to people working in the area. Complaint filed with MCG as officials investigate how the cover went missing and assure both pits will be secured to prevent accidents. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“We have seen several vehicles getting stuck in this pit. The real challenge is at night, when it often goes unnoticed by vehicles passing by,” said Rakesh (single name), 34, an auto-rickshaw driver.

The bus stand in-charge, Lal Singh, and local vendors attempted a temporary fix by placing tin sheets and wooden planks over the pit to prevent accidents. “On Saturday evening, a car got stuck here, and it took more than 10 minutes to get it out,” said Vijay Kumar, a cart owner near the bus stand.

Singh said he has already filed a complaint with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). “This pit is dangerous for both pedestrians and vehicles. This is the bus stand area, and several buses pass through here every day. If a vehicle approaches at high speed and the pit goes unnoticed, it could lead to a serious accident,” he said.

Another sewage pit, located slightly off the main road just before the bus stand, has been barricaded to protect pedestrians and commuters.

A senior MCG official said the issue has been flagged and assured that the corporation will act promptly. “We are aware of the situation, and our team will be visiting the site to cover the pit and ensure public safety,” he said, adding that the other pit will also be secured. Ashish Singh, Sub Divisional Officer at MCG, said the matter is being taken seriously. “We are not sure how the cover was removed, but we have taken cognisance of the issue, and it will be fixed soon,” he added.