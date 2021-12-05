Over 200 shopkeepers procure trade licence in Gurugram

More than 200 shopkeepers procured trade licences from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) at four special camps organised by the civic body on Saturday.

Since November 27, MCG has sealed more than 400 commercial buildings across the city as their owners had failed to procure trade licences.

On Saturday, trade license camps were organised at the Arcadia Market in South City 2, Bani Square in Sector 49, Ardee Mall in Sector 52, and Qutub Plaza in DLF Phase 1.

“To facilitate the traders to apply for trade license on the spot, special camps were organized by the MCG at four places... about 200 traders applied for trade licence...,” said S S Rohilla, public relation officer (PRO), MCG.

According to MCG officials, under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, all types of commercial buildings operating within the limits of the municipal corporation have to obtain a trade licence from the civic body.

According to MCG’s property tax records, there are more than 47,000 commercial buildings in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.

Last month, during a review meeting with the taxation branch, municipal commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja pointed out that the civic body has issued few trade licences, leading to loss of revenue for the MCG. Subsequently, he directed officials to inspect commercial areas across the city and ask the owners to procure licences, or else their structures will be sealed.

According to civic officials, a special trade licence camp will also be organised at the Hong Kong Bazar in Sector 57 on Tuesday.