Overcrowded school vans raise concern over safety of school children

Every morning and afternoon, a familiar scene unfolds in the city— private vans are seen packed beyond its capacity and students are seen seated squeezed shoulder to shoulder, said residents. In residential pockets close to schools, the situation worsens as these private vehicles jostle for space in narrow lanes, creating safety concerns. What follows next is loud and continuous honking and a frayed temper. An over-loaded private van carrying school children. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Under the Haryana Surakshit Vahan Policy which came into effect on 2014, school vans are prohibited from carrying more than 1.5 times their registered capacity, ensuring a safe commute for the students. For instance, an eight-seater vehicle can ferry no more than 12 children at a time.

This rule applies to both school-owned vehicles as well as those operated by third parties. Additionally, the policy requires these vehicles to be properly maintained and equipped with first-aid kits and helpline numbers. Drivers must adhere to a speed limit of 50 km/hr, and if caught violating traffic rules more than three times, their driving licence will be banned by the government.

A parent of a private school student, who wished to remain anonymous, said, ”Children are crammed into private vans like cattle.” He shared that he once used these vans for his child’s commute, but his child often felt suffocated and uncomfortable. As a result, he now personally drops and picks up his child from school.

Similarly another parent, Rajiv Verma (name changed), whose child studies at DAV School in Sector 14, said he travels 22 kilometers daily to drop and pick up his child, citing safety as the main reason. “Private vans are dangerous, while school buses are too expensive,” he said. “I have two children, and paying ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month per child for school-operated transport is not affordable. That is why I choose to manage the commute myself.”

Meanwhile, residents living near DAV School in Sector 14 say it is common to see children crammed into seats far beyond capacity. “These vans block our narrow lanes every morning and afternoon,” said Poonam Sharma, a local resident living in sector 14. “It causes traffic jams that last up to 20 minutes, and we can’t even park our own vehicles on the roadside,” she said.

Reena Sharma, one of the supervising heads of DAV School, acknowledged that traffic in the morning generally keeps moving and private vans do cause some disruption in the afternoon, usually lasting around 10 minutes.

Addressing the issue of overcrowded vans, she shared that schools oversee what falls under their purview, but private vans are not directly under school’s control. She explained that schools are not permitted to maintain detailed records of private van drivers, though complete records are kept for school-operated buses and drivers.

Sharma added that regular circulars are issued to parents regarding the use of private transport, and schools also conduct awareness workshops. “Parents, too, need to be alert and responsible when choosing transportation for their children,” she emphasised.

Another working parent, speaking on condition of anonymity, voiced deep concern over the lack of accountability in student transportation. “Neither the school authorities nor the private van drivers seem willing to take full responsibility for our children’s safety,” the parent said. “In the event of an accident, who will be held accountable?” she asked.

The parents stressed that without clear responsibility, the safety of school children remains in a dangerous grey area.

Rajesh Mohan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, said that the action is regularly taken against the school vans violating safety norms.

“Traffic police, along with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), issue challans to drivers whenever we find them overloading students,” he said, adding that the real challenge lies with private van drivers who often remain unaware of the rules.

“We are trying to formulate a mechanism where private van services may either be barred for operating for schools or allowed only under strict monitoring mechanisms,” said DCP Mohan.

Meanwhile, Raju (name changed), 47, a private van driver, admitted he was unaware of the Haryana Surakshit Vahan Policy.

“I don’t know about any such policy”, he shared, wiping sweat from his forehead on a humid afternoon. He added that he needs to carry at least 12 to 14 children per trip to sustain livelihood. As he packed the last few students into the already-crowded van, voices from the back urged him to switch on the AC. Without another word, he quickly climbed into the driver’s seat and drove off.