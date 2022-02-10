Owners of 92,000 properties in Manesar to get property bills this April

Owners of around 92,000 properties in Manesar are likely to get property tax bills for the first time in April as the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has completed its property tax survey, said officials on Thursday.

The MCM was formed in December 2020, prior to which areas in Manesar were under the jurisdiction of either the local gram panchayat or the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC). Residents did not have to pay property tax to either of these bodies.

In January last year, the MCM had hired a private agency to carry out a drone as well as a door-to-door survey of properties located within the civic body’s jurisdiction.

“The property tax survey has been completed and over 104,000 properties were found in Manesar. Of these around 12,000 properties are on agricultural land, which are exempted from property tax payment. Besides these, around 58,300 residential buildings, 18,100 vacant plots, 4,700 commercial properties and 2,400 industrial properties have been identified in the survey,” said a senior MCM official privy to the matter.

The official quoted above said of the 92,000 properties, MCM has detailed records of around 50,000 properties as its owners had each procured no dues certificate (NDC) through the urban local bodies (ULB) Haryana portal.

An NDC is a document that states that all dues and taxes to the government have been paid by the existing owner of a property, based on which a property is registered during sale or purchase.

“With the help of the data collected by the private agency, we are updating property tax records of the remaining 42,000 properties. Once this process is complete, we will start issuing property tax bills in April to building owners for 2021-22 fiscal, the first full financial year following MCM’s formation. This will help in the generation of revenue, which in turn will be used for developmental purposes,” said another MCM official privy to the matter.

Property tax is one of the biggest sources of revenue for municipal corporations in Haryana. For instance, more than 75% of MCG’s revenue comes from payment of property tax.

According to MCM officials, the property tax survey was done by the same agency that carried out a similar survey for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), following its formation in 2008.

According to provisions under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, it is mandatory for property owners to provide documents such as electricity bills, government IDs, among other such key documents to the surveyor or else action will be initiated against them.

