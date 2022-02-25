Panel formed to address structural issues in housing societies, says chief secy

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday said that a structural engineering committee has been constituted for the redressal of safety complaints in residential societies across the city.

The chief secretary shared the information while speaking to the media at the two-day urban development conclave that began in Gurugram on Friday.

“After a thorough study of the structures in Gurugram district, further guidelines will be given by the newly-formed committee, so that residential buildings can be made safe and there’s no untoward incidents or mishaps in the near future. The strength of structures is an important issue and we want to make sure that homebuyers face no problems. To streamline the entire process, a roadmap will also be prepared,” said Kaushal, adding that the committee has been formed by the department of town and country planning (DTCP).

The issue of structural safety is being widely discussed in the city after the multiple ceiling collapse incident at the Chintels Paradiso housing society in Sector 109 on February 10, killing two residents and leaving many families without a home. Residents of many other societies have also complained of serious structural issues in their respective buildings.

The chief secretary further said that Gurugram and Faridabad are important cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Haryana and issues related to urbanisation need to be resolved on an urgent basis.

“Problems arising out of urbanisation, steady electricity and drinking water supply and transportation and connectivity issues are important. But the quality of construction and how safe the dwelling units are equally important. We also have to keep in mind whether the NCR region is being developed in accordance with the expectations of the people and what further steps need to be taken for the satisfaction of the general public,” Kaushal said, during his inaugural address at the conclave.

Manoj Joshi, secretary in the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, also addressed the conclave. He expressed concerns over the unplanned urbanisation in the smaller towns and said that urbanisation should only be done in a planned manner.

“In the districts falling in Delhi NCR, including Gurugram and Faridabad, we have to keep in mind the environment, drinking water supply, transportation and also the standard of living of the citizens. There is an urgent need to interconnect the means of transport in the region. Similarly, we also need to plan properly when it comes to drinking water supply. There exists a competent system of town planning in Haryana state, but there is a lack of such a system in many states of the country. Haryana is an advanced and leading state and this is due to planned urbanisation,” said Joshi.

Joshi assured that the Union government will fully cooperate to improve urban planning in the NCR areas of Haryana.

