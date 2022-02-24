Patna man arrested for abducting 13-year-old girl

Gurugram Police arrested a 23-year-old man in Kachhuara, Patna, Bihar, for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl from Badshahpur, and brought him to the city on transit remand on Wednesday.

Police said they rescued the 13-year-old from his residence in Bihar, adding he had kidnapped her on February 8.

The girl’s parents had submitted a written complaint at Badshahpur police station, on the basis of which police registered an FIR under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366A (procuration of minor girl) of the Indian Penal Code on the same day.

Police said that a special team headed by inspector Dinkar Yadav, the station house officer of Badshahpur police station, was formed on directions of deputy commissioner of police (south) Vinod Kumar to trace and recover the girl.

Police said that the man, who was married, lived in the girl’s neighbourhood. She had left home to attend a tuition class when he allegedly lured her and took her to Patna via train.

SHO Yadav said that the girl recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate on Wednesday.

“We are getting her medically examined as well. Both the man and the girl were brought to Gurugram on Wednesday,” he said.

Yadav said the arrested man would be interrogated. Yadav said the girl would be sent to her family after due legal procedures were followed.