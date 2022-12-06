Peacock killed after being hit by SUV in DLF Phase 5; police to take action against driver

A two-year-old male peacock was killed after it was hit by an SUV on Golf Drive in DLF Phase 5 on Tuesday morning. According to CCTV footage, which has been seen by HT, the peacock was hit at 8.30am by an Innova, which entered one of the residential societies along Golf Drive.

Wildlife officials said they received a call at 9am from a supervisor at a residential society along Golf Drive, after which they along with a team from Sushant Lok police station reached the spot and recovered the carcass.

“We will take action against the driver of the speeding SUV that hit the peacock, after we take the statement of the person who alerted the wildlife department. We have received the car’s registration number and the owner has been identified,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), adding that they have not received a complaint from either a resident or wildlife department officials.

The autopsy of the peacock was performed on Tuesday afternoon.

Rajesh Chahal, a wildlife inspector, said, “The autopsy revealed that the bird was hit on its head and neck and died on the spot. However, all its feathers were intact. It was consigned to the flames with full national honours at Sultanpur National Park.” The statement of the supervisor as well as other eyewitnesses has been recorded, he added.

Peacock is listed under schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, as it is the National Bird of India. Killing a peacock is a serious offence that can attract a prison sentence of three to seven years or a fine of up to ₹25,000 or both.

Chahal said DLF officials have been directed that the speed limit should be fixed on Golf Drive. “We have directed officials to ask residents and their guests to strictly adhere to the set speed limit,” he said.

Wildlife officials said they had installed signs on Golf Drive in July last year, in consultation with the forest department, to spread awareness among residents about the wildlife in the area.

A DLF spokesperson said, “The incident was immediately reported to the forest department and the body of the deceased bird was handed over to them for the performance of last rites. “

In order to prevent such incidents, multiple warning signs have been installed in the area, and a speed limit, peacock crossings and speed breakers are already in place, the spokesperson added.

