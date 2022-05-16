Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers

Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday.

The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment.

The gang members supplied water for ₹1,500 a tanker and sold more than 20 tankers worth of water in a day, over the past month.

A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas. They were targeting trolleys parked in the grounds and even used water tanks to supply drinking water to shopkeepers.

“Our crime units were conducting raids in different areas after regular complaints of missing water tankers were received,” said the senior police officer.

The three arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kumar from Ujjina, Nuh and Gautam and Kapil from Bhora Kalan, Pataudi, police informed.

The gang stole a water tanker from the Bilaspur industrial area in March, 2020, and started supplying water in Badshahpur.

“They realised that the business has potential and started looking for more tankers. In all, the gang stole six water tankers. They were earning nearly ₹30,000 a day from these, and hired three drivers,” added the police officer.

The crime unit of Manesar police, which apprehended the three, recovered the stolen tankers, each worth ₹6 lakh.

According to police officers, all three are history-sheeters and will be produced in court on Tuesday. At present they will remain in police remand and questioned.

The arrests were made after a businessman from Bilaspur filed a police complaint stating that his tractor was stolen from his office, late Saturday night. The local crime branch said that they visited the sport and started an investigation.

Acting on a tip, they thoroughly inspected a road connecting with National Highway 48 (NH-48) and recovered CCTV footage. The three perpetrators were nabbed from a parking area and the water tanker was found parked nearby.