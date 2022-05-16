Police arrest three in connection with thefts of several water tankers
Gurugram: Police arrested three members of a gang, involved in the theft of vehicles, on Monday.
The gang allegedly stole several water tankers from Bilaspur and Pataudi. According to the police, they illegally supplied water to new developing areas to make quick money. The water business is one of the most lucrative and requires no investment.
The gang members supplied water for ₹1,500 a tanker and sold more than 20 tankers worth of water in a day, over the past month.
A senior police officer said that the gang stole six water tankers and were using them in different areas. They were targeting trolleys parked in the grounds and even used water tanks to supply drinking water to shopkeepers.
“Our crime units were conducting raids in different areas after regular complaints of missing water tankers were received,” said the senior police officer.
The three arrested have been identified as Mahesh Kumar from Ujjina, Nuh and Gautam and Kapil from Bhora Kalan, Pataudi, police informed.
The gang stole a water tanker from the Bilaspur industrial area in March, 2020, and started supplying water in Badshahpur.
“They realised that the business has potential and started looking for more tankers. In all, the gang stole six water tankers. They were earning nearly ₹30,000 a day from these, and hired three drivers,” added the police officer.
The crime unit of Manesar police, which apprehended the three, recovered the stolen tankers, each worth ₹6 lakh.
According to police officers, all three are history-sheeters and will be produced in court on Tuesday. At present they will remain in police remand and questioned.
The arrests were made after a businessman from Bilaspur filed a police complaint stating that his tractor was stolen from his office, late Saturday night. The local crime branch said that they visited the sport and started an investigation.
Acting on a tip, they thoroughly inspected a road connecting with National Highway 48 (NH-48) and recovered CCTV footage. The three perpetrators were nabbed from a parking area and the water tanker was found parked nearby.
Delhi heatwave: Some respite on windy, cloudy Monday
New Delhi: A day after mercury rose to the season's high of 45.6C, Delhi experienced slight relief on Monday with the maximum temperature dropping three-five degrees in most places as overcast skies during the day and dust-raising winds brought down the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, to 42.4 degrees Celsius (C) – two notches above normal and 3.2 degrees down from a day ago.
Record summer beats life out of Delhi’s Mungeshpur farms
It's a little after high noon, and northwest Delhi's Mungeshpur village, near the Haryana border, looks deserted, as if nobody lives there. There are no customers, there is no bustle; the only occasional movement on the village road is of stray animals. With a population of nearly 10,000, Mungeshpur hit the headlines as it reported the maximum temperature across the country on Sunday at 49.2 degrees Celsius (C).
Delhi govt forms panel for markets redevelopment
New Delhi: The Delhi government has formed an eight-member committee, consisting of government officials and traders, to select five prominent markets for redevelopment as part of a move planned under the Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create jobs in the city. The committee has to submit its report by May 20, according to an order issued by Delhi Tourism & Transportation Development Corporation. The government expects to create over 150,000 job opportunities through the initiative.
Delhi heatwave: Schools advance summer vacations
With the heatwave tightening its grip on the national capital and weather stations across the city recording maximum temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius (C) on Sunday, a majority of private schools in Delhi have already commenced their summer vacations while others have switched to online classes till they break for vacations later this week. Students in classes 4 and 5 will have online classes till Friday (May 20) after which the vacations will commence, principal of Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, Jyoti Arora said.
‘Rapid response teams formed at block level to combat dengue’
Uttar Pradesh has 70 testing centres for diagnosis of dengue among suspected patients. Addressing a state level workshop, director general, medical health Dr Ved Vrat Singh, on Monday said, “At present there are 70 labs across UP and by next year the number will increase to 88. All the labs are connected for better coordination.” The workshop was organised to observe World Dengue Day.
