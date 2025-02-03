Police ask GMDA to fix SPR stretch following crash due to pothole

The Gurugram traffic police have asked the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to urgently repair a stretch of the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) after a probe suggested that the potholes and damaged road led to the death of a 29-year-old scooterist, run over by a truck near Kushal chowk in Sector 49 in late December, officers said on Sunday. The accident was highlighted in the letter mentioning how Aryan Verma, a resident of Microtech Green Berg society in Sector 86, first fell after losing balance due to potholes and was then run over by the truck coming from behind. None of the vehicles were speeding at that time. (HT Photo)

Virender Vij, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that he wrote to the GMDA chief executive officer on January 24 on the issue after a detailed report was received from assistant commissioner of police (traffic east) Surinder Kaur.

A senior GMDA official said that the work is already underway to fill all potholes across entire Gurugram.

“The accident has been highlighted in the letter mentioning how Aryan Verma, a resident of Microtech Green Berg society in Sector 86, first fell after losing balance due to potholes and was then run over by the truck coming from behind. None of the vehicles were speeding at that time,” the DCP said.

“We have urged the GMDA to immediately repair the stretch of the SPR near the Kushal chowk and provided them with spot photographs too,” he added.

The victim, Verma, was travelling at around 8.30pm on December 25 along extreme left of SPR. He got imbalanced after his scooter went into a pothole near St. Xavier’s high school. He fell towards the main lane and was run over by the truck, officers said.

Following a complaint by the victim’s brother Pratyush Verma, a first information report was registered against the driver of truck bearing Gujarat registration number, under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (Rash driving or riding on public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-50 police station and the driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, a senior police official, requesting anonymity said, “Last year during monsoon, a motorcyclist was rescued by locals after falling into a deep hole on a water-logged road in the city. Police later retrieved his motorcycle with the help of a JCB.”

“GMDA and other agencies were repeatedly written to the authorities for that damaged road too for necessary repair beforehand,” the officer added.

Arun Dhankar, chief engineer (infrastructure-I), GMDA, said that they were already working to fill all potholes across entire Gurugram. “Majority of the pothole filling work has been done. Besides, we have also allotted work to firms for special repair works of all the major master sector roads in the entire city. The repair work will start soon within a fortnight,” he said.

Dhankar said that if there were any further specific locations having damaged roads or potholes left to be filled, repair works will take up immediately on priority basis to fix them.

“We continuously work in collaboration with other departments for resolving such issues,” Dhankar added.