13 lakh cash recovered from woman in Gurugram slum

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said that their crime teams and Sector 10 team were getting many complaints from Sector 10 slum areas about the selling of drug substances.

Boken said that the teams were formed and a joint operation was carried out “While searching different hutments, the team found an iron truck from a hut that belonged to a woman. On suspicion of drugs, the teams opened the iron truck and found it to be full of cash of the denomination of ₹50, ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes. The teams further checked the hut and they also recovered silver ornaments and some gold ornaments too.”

The matter was brought to the notice of senior police officials who reached the spot with duty magistrate and the amount was counted in front of the duty magistrate which is ₹12.80 lakh in total and four kilograms of silver ornaments.

“We have started a probe into the matter and when we asked the woman where she got the amount, she was unable to give any satisfactory answer. We have seized the entire amount and silver under section 102 of the CrPC,” said Boken.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime),said that they are yet to receive any satisfactory reply from the woman from where had got the- money and ornaments. “We have started further investigation and questioning of the woman. The interrogation of the accused is underway in the entire case, only after that further action will be taken,” he said.