Police recover 120 kg cow meat in Nuh after smugglers escape into Aravallis

Unidentified suspects fled after abandoning 120 kilograms of cow meat packed in two backpacks on the Aravalli hills near Dhulawat village in Nuh’s Tauru on Sunday evening, police said on Monday. The recovery led to separate FIRs under provisions of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act at Sadar Tauru and Punhana police stations. At least four suspects escaped before teams reached the Aravalli spot, with officers now tracing ownership of seized bikes. (File photo)

Police officials said the suspects had likely slaughtered a cow at a secluded spot on the hill minutes before the raid and were preparing to smuggle the meat to nearby villages. Krishan Kumar, Nuh police public relations officer, said the smugglers may have spotted the approaching police team from an elevated vantage point. “The cops reached the top of the hill after almost two kilometres of trekking to find two abandoned motorcycles and two backpacks soaked in blood, inside which the cow meat was recovered,” he said.

Kumar said police had received inputs of illegal cow slaughtering in Tauru and Punhana, prompting teams to conduct raids at two separate locations. “Police managed to rescue two cows with tied limbs in Punhana which were to be slaughtered. However, the smugglers had managed to flee here as well by the time the team reached the spot,” he said.

Police officials said they are yet to locate the exact slaughter site in Tauru and recover the remains discarded after the killing. At least four smugglers fled from the Aravalli spot before the arrival of the police team.

Investigators said they have asked the state transport department for ownership details of the two seized motorcycles. “We will detain those suspects to get the clue of those involved in the slaughtering and smuggling to arrest them as soon as possible,” Kumar said.