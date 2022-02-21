Police registers FIR for illegal constructions in Bhondsi

Four first information reports (FIRs) were registered against 15 people and two private firms for allegedly developing illegal colonies and roads on agricultural lands in Bhondsi, Ghamroj and Mahanderwada villages in Gurugram, police said on Sunday.

The FIRs were registered under Section 10 (punishment for contravention of the Act or rules made thereunder or any of the conditions of a license granted) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975, at the Bhondsi police station on Saturday, based on a complaint submitted by the district town planner (DTP), enforcement, of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) to the commissioner of police on January 24.

The DTP had alleged that land owners named in the FIRs were involved “in construction of illegal colonies by making roads on agricultural lands in the villages without seeking licences from the DTCP”.

The planner also mentioned that land owners constructed the structures in violation of the provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, which prohibit the erection or re-erection of buildings on land meant for agriculture purposes.

According to the FIRs, government authorities had demolished most of the illegal constructions, but the offenders continued with the unauthorised construction and development of such colonies.

The planner also alleged that the land owners were served show-cause notices in June last year against, which they didn’t reply to, and then with restoration orders as per the law.

Rajender Kumar, station house officer of Bhondsi police station said police will now investigate the matter.

“Necessary action will be taken on as per law against the offenders on the basis of evidence collected after investigation. Police will seek documents to see if they had valid permissions,” he said, adding that no illegal construction is taking place at present.