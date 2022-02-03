Pollution control dept to check violation of norms in Gurugram Sector 29

A team from the pollution control department will inspect Sector 29 on Thursday to check for pollution caused by diesel generators and sound pollution resulting from frequent events held in the area.

Sector 29 is one of the food hubs in the city with a large number of restaurants, bars and pubs, which are frequented by people from across Delhi-NCR. The pollution control department said that the team will visit the market and investigate illegal operation of diesel generators.

Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, pollution control department, Gurugram, said a two-member team has been constituted after a resident of Sector 29 complained of high pollution levels in the area. “We have asked the complainant to accompany the team and to prevent any untoward incident, a duty magistrate has also been appointed and a police team will also be present. We will not spare any violator and action will be taken against those contributing to pollution,” said Singh.

In a another development, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday said that notices to cancel the occupation certificates are likely to be issued against 17 shopping complexes in Sector 29 this week for violating norms.

Sandeep Lot, junior engineer (HSVP), said currently, no eviction or demolition drives are being carried out by the authority after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed that there should be no such action due to Covid-19 till February 28.

“We will soon start issuing notices and a detailed report has already been sent to the headquarters. Action against violators will start and no illegal construction or building encroachment on any public space will be allowed,” he said.