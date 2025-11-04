Pollution fines stall 2 key HVPNL substation projects in Gurugram

The construction of two key substations of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) in Gurugram has been delayed by nearly six to eight months after the Centre for Air Quality Management (CAQM) penalised construction firms for flouting pollution control norms, officials said on Monday. The 66kV Sector 37D substations will boost power supply but face delays due to air-quality rule violations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

One of the substations, a 220kV unit in Sector 99 along the Dwarka Expressway, is aimed at strengthening the power supply infrastructure for the city’s fast-developing residential sectors.

The other, a 66kV substation in Sector 37D, is meant to improve power quality and reduce outages in the industrial area. Both substations are based on gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) technology, which is compact and considered safer. Both the sites were registered on the CAQM portal.

BK Raghava, HVPNL superintendent engineer, said work had to stop in March this year following CAQM’s directions. “The work at both sites resumed almost a month back after each contractor paid a penalty of ₹16.5 lakh for violations and after following the norms,” he said. Both substations are now expected to be commissioned by March next year.

“The substation in Sector 99 will bolster power supply for existing residents and upcoming large-scale residential societies along the Dwarka Expressway,” Raghava said. “Meanwhile, the Sector 37D substation will support the state government’s plan to ensure round-the-clock power for industries and reduce summer outages.”

Raghava said HVPNL has directed contractors to comply with the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) of CAQM to avoid future penalties.

“We have asked the contractors to follow all norms at construction sites so that projects are completed on time,” he said.

An engineer from the firm handling the Sector 37D project said CAQM flagged the site for several lapses, including failure to erect dust barriers, cover the construction materials, install a PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera, and conduct regular water sprinkling. “The initial fine was in crores as per CAQM slabs, but we ended up paying ₹16.5 lakh,” he said. “We covered the site, installed sprinklers, air-quality monitors, and cameras. Finally, construction resumed by September-end.”

He added that despite installing the cameras, “no official came to inspect the site recordings,” and claimed that “at least two private factories nearby continued construction unchecked while we were penalised because we are registered on the CAQM website.”

Multiple attempts from HT to elicit a response from CAQM went unanswered.

A senior official of the construction firm said work began at the 2.5-acre Sector 37D site in January 2024, with an initial deadline of October 2025. “Now we expect to finish by March 2026. If HVPNL levies a 5% fine for delay, we’ll lose around ₹1.1 crore on this ₹22 crore project while we have already suffered hefty losses due to delays and fine,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

HVPNL confirmed that this project was already running three years behind schedule — the work order was issued in 2021 but construction only began in 2024 due to internal technical issues.

In Sector 99, construction began on the 3.5 acres site in August 2023 at a cost of ₹62 crore and was initially slated for completion by March 2025. A company official said work was disrupted for four months last year due to GRAP restrictions.

“This year, we were penalised for the first time despite having worked elsewhere in Manesar, Faridabad, and Delhi where we didn’t face any such issues. HVPNL officials had never alerted us in verbal or written about such norms. We are suffering from hefty financial loss in this project,” he said.

“We’ve now installed air-quality monitoring machines and anti-smog guns. If Grap isn’t reimposed, we’ll complete the work by March next year.”

HVPNL officials said substations typically take 12 to 15 months to construct and commission. “On paper, contractors are given a 15-month deadline, after which the substation is charged for use,” an official said.