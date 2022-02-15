Positivity rate drops below 5% in Gurugram after January first week

suparna.roy@htlive.com

Gurugram: Gurugram on Monday recorded a Covid-19 positivity rate below 5% for the first time since the first week of January this year, according to official records. On Monday, Gurugram reported 186 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.54%.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who test positive for the virus compared to all those who have been tested for it.

On Monday, Gurugram recorded 1799 active cases, of whom 35 are hospitalised. The district also reported the death of a 79-year-old fully vaccinated man who was suffering from kidney ailments, said officials. On Monday, 506 patients also recovered in the district. With the dip in cases, the district health department has decided to test only symptomatic patients and focus on vaccination, said officials.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “Our focus always has been to control the positivity rate, and now we will focus on testing only symptomatic patients and symptomatic contacts of patients, while monitoring the health status of others. When positivity rate drops below 5%, containment zones are also declared only if cases are being reported as clusters.”

Officials said that no decision has been taken on the exact number of daily tests, but the health department is likely to test at least 5,000 samples everyday.

The chief medical officer also said that when the positivity rate drops below 2%, there will be no containment zones at all.

Meanwhile, the health department is likely to hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide a new strategy regarding Covid-19 vaccination in Gurugram because while cases have reduced, schools have reopened.

“We will conduct an internal meeting on Tuesday and a district task force meeting on Friday to discuss how to increase vaccination as schools have also reopened now. The vaccination strategy might change if schools continue to remain open. We could set up camps at schools, which is likely to help improve second-dose coverage among the 15-17 age group,” added the chief medical officer.

On Monday, 3,111 children were vaccinated in the district, of whom 283 received their first dose and 2,828 received their second dose.

A total of 6,923 doses were administered on Monday, including 889 first doses, 5,294 second doses and 740 booster doses. With this, over 4.88 million doses have been administered in Gurugram district till now.