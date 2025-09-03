Prime accused in Sohna beheading case arrested from Dehradun

The prime accused in the Sohna beheading case was arrested from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, police said on Tuesday. Police said that he was arrested on August 27. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

They said that the suspect was Sonu (single name), 28, who hailed from Katghara Shankar in Mau, Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that he was arrested on August 27 by a crime branch team and was forwarded to judicial custody after being produced before a city court on Monday after detailed interrogation during police remand.

Sonu along with five others had got his brother-in-law, Sameer (single name), 25, murdered by severing his head after tying his hands to take revenge for eloping and marrying his sister Sunaina (single name) in December 2023.

Sameer’s body with the severed head was recovered from the jungles of Aravalli hill in Sohna on July 6. He was kidnapped from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad by the suspects and brought to the spot where he was murdered, said police.

DCP (south) Hitesh Yadav, said that Sonu had confessed to planning the conspiracy to kill Sameer solely for revenge of eloping with Sunaina. “Sunaina also faces threat from the family due to which she was living in a shelter home in Uttarakhand,” he said.

“Sonu was the only accused at large in the case while four others were arrested last month,” Yadav said.

Earlier, Mahesh Kumar, 35, of Kheri Kala in Nuh was arrested from the city on August 14 followed by Ram Sadan alias Vikky, 38, his wife Leela devi, 38, and Alim Khan, 32, from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on the next day. Sonu lived on rent in Leela’s residence who had helped her to rope in Mahesh and Alim for the murder.