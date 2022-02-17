Private schools oppose compulsory board exams for class 8th It is an unnecessary financial burden of parents and mental pressure on students

Chandigarh: The decision of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) to conduct board examinations for Class 8 students has drawn flak from several private school associations, who said that the state board’s primary objective is to “fill its empty coffers by charging very high fees from students”.

“The BSEH has fixed the registration fee at ₹5,000 and ₹550 examination fee per school. There are nearly 2,000 private schools and 450,000 (4.5 lakh) students in the state. The BSEH will make around ₹25 crore in a single stroke. The board’s decision to hold compulsory examinations for Class 8 was to earn money, which is not acceptable to the schools and the parents at all,” said representatives of the private school associations in a joint statement during a press conference on Wednesday.

According to the representatives of the private school associations, they will file a fresh petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court, challenging the decision to hold board examinations for Class 8, irrespective of boards the schools are affiliated with.

Suresh Chandra, vice-president of Haryana Progressive Schools Conference (HPSC), said the decision came as “the students have already been missing out on the syllabus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and many parents have been facing a financial crunch”.

“The education board should look for other options if it is worried about the financial condition, rather than imposing such irrational decisions on the parents,” Chandra said.

On January 17, members of the private school associations said that “the state government’s decision to make an amendment in the Right to Education (RTE) to hold examinations is illegal”, according to reports.