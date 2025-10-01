Rain lashes city for almost an hour slowing down traffic

Sudden rain lashed the city on Tuesday resulting in minor waterlogging at some places and bringing relief for the residents from dust and heat, said officials. After the rain waterlogging at National Highway 48 service road near Leisure valley park, in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They said the rain and waterlogging slowed down the traffic movement for almost an hour or two on the city roads and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) but no major snarl was reported.

Officials said the traffic movement remained slow between Rajiv Chowk and Narsingpur on the expressway, Sohna road, Sikanderpur and Iffco chowk on MG road due to the rainfall which became normal soon.

District administration officials said that Wazirabad recorded a maximum rainfall of 13mm followed by 6mm rainfall in Kadipur and Harsaru and 5mm rainfall in Gurugram between 8am and 6pm on Tuesday.

An Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) official said that hardly at a couple of places waterlogging was reported due to the rainfall which got cleared within an hour. “Even the Sheetala Mata temple road, which is prone to waterlogging, remained clear even after the intense rain. Teams were pressed into action if any localised information was received from residents or from social media platforms about waterlogging,” he said.

As per the Indian meteorological department, Gurugram recorded a maximum temperature of 31.4 degree Celsius which was 3.4 degrees less than what was recorded on Monday due to the rainfall activities. The minimum temperature was 24.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday.

Surender Paul, IMD Chandigarh director, said that confluence of western disturbances and moisture laden easterly wind reaching the Delhi-NCR and southern Haryana which is arising from Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation is causing the rainfall activities.

“The intensity of the western disturbance will continue to increase till Monday and will shift northward due to which other districts in the state will also receive rainfall with Gurugram, Faridabad, Charkhi Dadri and other areas in the southern part of Haryana. The rainfall activities will weaken from Tuesday,” he said.

Officials said that the average air quality index (AQI) of Gurugram in the past 24 hours was 148 which is in moderate category on Tuesday which is expected to improve due to the rainfall activities.