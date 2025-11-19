Dr Umar un-Nabi spent close to three years in Faridabad where he worked at Al-Falah Medical College, and when investigators cracked down on his terror module, he fled for nine days to Nuh. In both places, the alleged suicide bomber behind the deadly blast near Red Fort left fear, panic and confusion in his wake. Red Fort blast arrests leave students, Nuh residents in limbo

In Nuh’s Hidayat Colony, where Umar stayed until the eve of the November 10 blast, families are now fleeing their homes, unable to withstand the relentless presence of police, the cloud of suspicion and public scrutiny. Meanwhile in Faridabad, students at Al-Falah said they are uncertain about their future.

Families flee Nuh lane

Umar hid in a 10x12 ft room in a house at Hidayat Colony in Nuh for nearly 10 days before the blast. At least 10 families have temporarily abandoned their homes in the locality, fleeing what they describe as constant police visits and suffocating fear since investigators identified the house.

The room where Umar stayed belongs to Afsana, who is currently in custody as part of the probe. The accommodation, according to police, was arranged by Shoaib – a nursing staffer at Al-Falah University, and Afsana’s brother-in-law, who has also been apprehended.

Since last week, teams from the Delhi Police Special Cell, NIA and Haryana Police have been visiting the lane round-the-clock – inspecting the room, collecting samples, verifying statements and questioning neighbours. For residents, the disruption became unbearable.

“There were police teams coming every few hours, asking us things again and again. We got scared. Most residents have fled. The neighbour next to us left yesterday morning,” said 21-year-old Mahesh Valmiki, who locked his home and left with his family and came to pick his two-wheeler that was parked outside the gate on Tuesday.

Others are packing up their belongings. “Our children are terrified. People kept asking what was happening. It became harassment for us. We will return only when things become normal,” said Ruksar, who lives two houses away from Afsana, clutching a small bag as she left for a relative’s home.

The street outside was mostly deserted when HT visited on Tuesday – shutters were down, slippers left at doorsteps, as if families fled mid-routine. Only a few shops at the far end remained open.

Residents said they never imagined their modest neighbourhood would be a prime spot of investigation in a terror probe. “Humne kabhi socha bhi nahi tha ke hamari gali ka naam kisi aise case mein aayega,” said Mohammad Shahid, loading luggage onto a scooter. “We are simple people. This is too much for us.”

While authorities insisted the visits are routine, part of verifying every lead in the expanding probe, it did little to assuage the fears of locals.

“This was always a peaceful colony,” said Jasrath, a resident in his early 50s. “Then he came – that man. He brought ruin with him.”

Students fear fallout on careers

At Al-Falah Medical College, classes are technically still being held, but the campus is now partically deserted. The tension began building after the arrest of three doctors linked to the alleged “white-collar” terror module — Dr Muzzammil Shakeel Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Shahid. Its founder was arrested the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday on money laundering charges.

A third-year Kashmiri MBBS student, who did not want to be named, said he had no idea what the institute’s future holds. “Every day another teacher stops coming. We came here to study medicine, not fear raids and arrests. We don’t know what’s happening inside our own campus,” he said.

A second-year student from Srinagar said the uncertainty is so overwhelming that many students are considering whether to continue at all. “If the college’s affiliation gets cancelled, what happens to us? How do we explain to future employers that our campus turned into a terror investigation site?”

A final-year student said the fear now extends to their professional futures. “Will hospitals trust our degree? We are scared that our resumes will carry the stigma of this investigation for years.”

Two senior professors from Uttar Pradesh, who still report for duty, said they feel abandoned by the administration. One, a professor of medicine, said, “We are teaching through fear. Half our colleagues have vanished without explanation, the administration remains silent, and students are terrified. This is not how a medical institution is supposed to function.” A senior surgery faculty member said, “We stayed to support the students, but honestly, we feel unsafe too. The campus needs a complete structural overhaul, transparent leadership and regular communication.”

Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh on Tuesday arrived at the university on Tuesday and conducted an inspection the rooms used by the accused doctors. “I spoke to security staff, administrative officers, faculty, students, villagers from nearby hamlets, and even the family of the local mosque’s cleric,” Singh said, adding that they are working to trace the “missing” faculty members.

Just outside the gate, at least a dozen commercial establishments around the university have seen their daily business disappear. Shopkeepers said doctors and students no longer step out fearing that the constant presence of investigative teams and media might drag them into the glare of the case.

Mohammad Abeer, who runs the only restaurant near the university entrance, said his business has evaporated overnight. “Doctors and students used to come from morning till midnight. After the arrests and the Delhi bombing, all the guests vanished. Now the shop remains empty the whole day. Sales are almost zero,” he said.

At Noor Pharmacy beside the main entrance, owner Taslim Khan said patients have stopped coming entirely. “We used to have a line outside. Now hardly anyone steps in. Everyone is scared.”

The footfall has decreased and people are visiting other hospitals, which are five kilometres away.

(With inputs from Mihika Shah)