Remove ads by Monday or FIRs to be registered, Gurugram civic body to violators

Violators have been given time till Monday to remove illegal hoardings and advertisements across the city, otherwise an FIR would be registered against them, officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) said on Friday.

According to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Advertisement Byelaws 2018, it is mandatory for a person to take permission from the MCG to display any type of advertisement, hoardings, and banners in the city.

MCG additional commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma, who issued the three-day deadline, said that there is a provision under the Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, for registering an FIR against violators, besides imposing heavy fines.

“A special campaign will be run by the MCG against illegally placed advertisements, hoarding boards, and banners, starting this Monday. Those displaying illegal advertisements have been given three days by the MCG to remove their advertisements. After this, action will be taken to remove illegal advertisements, and violators will be fined and FIRs will be registered against them,” said Sharma.

The Haryana Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1989, carries a fine of up to ₹10,000 and imprisonment for up to six months.

The additional commissioner said that illegally placing advertisement material on public property, electric poles, public walls, and roadsides is a punishable offence and they not only make the city look dirty but also obstruct the view of traffic signals and cause a distraction while driving.

“The entire approval process for advertisements is online. Those wishing to display advertisements can apply for it by visiting the outdoor media management portal on MCG’s official website www.mcg.gov.in,” said Sharma.

MCG officials also said that on average a one-kilometre stretch of road in the city has at least 50-60 illegal advertisements. They further said that the rationale behind the drive is to also increase the civic body’s annual revenue through the issuance of licenses for displaying advertisements.

Last year in December, the MCG had cleared over 1,600 illegal advertisements and registered FIR against 80 people for defacement in a three-day drive.

“Most hoardings, advertisements bear the contact number either on the front or on the back of the poster. Through this, we track down the violators and take action against them. If we find a repeat offender then we send an email to the closest police station to register an FIR against the person, otherwise, first-time offenders have to pay fines to the MCG,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

Last month, the MCG had prepared an action plan to tackle the issue of illegal advertisements in the city, and also formed a demolition team for the purpose, said officials.

