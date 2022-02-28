Repair work of ‘unsafe’ NBCC Green View condominium in Gurugram to begin soon

The district administration on Monday gave a three-day extension to the residents of NBCC Green View condominium located in Sector 37-D to vacate the complex so that the developer can start repairing the building structure, which was declared unsafe by experts from IIT-Delhi last year.

District deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav on February 16 directed the residents to vacate the condominium by March 1. He also directed the developer engaged by the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to provide alternative accommodation to the residents till repairs were carried out, and also bear the cost of transportation, shifting and rentals. “Since Tuesday is a public holiday on account of Mahashivratri festival, many residents requested for extension, to which we have agreed. The EWS residents wanted to first see their alternative accommodation for which the district town planner, enforcement, visited the site today,” he said.

A total of 140 families live in the condominium of which 100 stay in the flats meant for the economically weaker section (EWS). The deputy commissioner said NBCC paid the advance rent of six months to a few apartment owners who have already fixed their rental accommodation.

An NBCC official, who asked not to be named, said, “Yes, an advance rent for six months has been paid to all the owners residing in the project along with assistance for shifting household goods along with and one-time incidental expenses.”

The residents, however, alleged that they have not received any proposal from the developer, and demanded full compensation before vacating their apartments.

G Mohanty, president, Association of Apartment Owners (AOAO), NBCC Green View, said they needed time to search for a proper apartment where they could shift. “There is no clarity yet as to when we will get our complete buy-back of flats with interest and other compensation. We can only move out once the amount is credited to our accounts. We can’t shift to any random house, we need a proper house and that will take time. It’s been five months since promises were made but we haven’t received any money till now,” he said.

Mohanty said there are 25 apartment owners living in the society who should be given money on priority, and there are 15 tenants apart from 100 families living in the EWS section.

Randhir Singh, general secretary of NBCC Green View Apartment Owners Association, alleged that the administration was pressuring them to vacate the apartments. “We should be given proposals in accordance with what was promised in the meeting with NBCC. We are being forced to leave our homes due to the NBCC’s fault,” he said.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said they will ensure whatever is best in the interest of the residents. “The shifting process has been initiated and we will visit the site on Tuesday for redressal of issues,” he said.

