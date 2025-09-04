Residents of Ansal Esencia raise alarm over civic lapses, poor roads

Residents of Ansal Esencia in Sector 67 have raised serious concern over escalating security breaches, damaged roads and growing encroachments in adjoining Ramgarh village and surrounding settlements, which they say are severely impacting their safety and quality of life. The damaged main road at Sector 67 on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

In a letter to the local authorities, the residents have sought urgent intervention, citing a deteriorating civic environment.

According to the residents, the most pressing issue is the presence of three unguarded entry points into E Block, which are regularly used by unauthorised vehicles, including trucks and trolleys from Ramgarh. They said this unmonitored access has created a major security lapse,worsened by the establishment of an unauthorized slum colony near the block. A recent theft incident, allegedly involving individuals from the settlement, has heightened fears within the community.

The condition of the roads inside the block has also deteriorated rapidly. Residents said that oversized tankers and heavy vehicles entering from the unauthorized routes have damaged the internal roads, many of which were recently repaired through funds collected from residents.

The main approach road leading from the Ansal main gate to the internal blocks is riddled with potholes and uneven stretches, making commuting hazardous, especially for the elderly.

“The reality hit hard after moving in. Broken roads, knee-deep waterlogging, trespassing and misbehaviour by outsiders have left us with a sense of neglect and regret. It feels like no one is listening to us,” said Dr Urmimala Sudhakar, a resident of E Block.

Another resident, Vijay Ranjan, said that while Esencia was marketed as a premium community,but the daily struggle with basic amenities has been disheartening.”

Long-standing issues such as sewage problems, frequent power failures and a lack of accountability has only added to the frustration . “We paid crores to live here, but what we got are pothole-ridden roads, sewage problems, frequent power failures and no accountability. The builder left without completing basic infrastructure and the authorities have abandoned us. We feel cheated,” said Anand V, a senior finance professional who moved into the township last year.

Residents also complained about reckless biking by minors from Ramgarh, noisy pollution from modified vehicles, and livestock wandering freely on the internal roads. Parks and play areas have been vandalised reportedly by outsiders, making them unsafe for children.

“The residents contribute regularly for maintenance but what we truly deserve is accountability, safety, and dignity,” said Sandeep Jain, a resident of D Block.

The residents said that unless immediate steps are taken to secure the access points, repair the approach road, and prevent unauthorized entry, the situation could worsen further. They urged authorities and their own RWA to act decisively to protect the community’s safety, infrastructure, and peace of mind.

Residents said the lack of clarity over responsibilities has further worsened the situation, as the developer Ansal is currently under NCLT proceedings. The company presently collecting maintenance charges, has informed residents that road repair does not fall under its purview. A maintenance official, requesting anonymity, said the firm was hopeful that repairs might be taken up within a year but admitted there was no clear timeline. “The charges collected from residents are barely enough to cover horticulture and sanitation services, let alone major infrastructure repair,” the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Ajay Kumar said the issue is already on the administration’s agenda and a dedicated team has been formed to address it. “This issue was raised in the grievance meeting and is one of our priorities. We will ensure that residents do not suffer and that they feel safe while travelling on this stretch,” he said.

MCG officials said the sector is yet not handed over to them and is with the developer .