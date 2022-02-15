Residents start relay hunger strike in Gurugarm over Chintels Paradiso collapse

The residents of Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 started an indefinite relay hunger strike on Monday, demanding that Section 304 (related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) be added to the FIRs registered in the case, and that their apartments be bought back by the developer.

At least 20 residents went on hunger strike from 5pm on Monday near the main gate of the society. Residents said that the hunger strike would continue until their demands are met and would be a collective effort with each resident passing on the responsibility of continuing the fast to another. “Although we have received assurances from the government, residents have jointly decided to carry out a relay hunger strike to ensure there is no bureaucratic delay. For as long as it takes, we will sit out here so that such an incident does not happen anywhere else in the city,” said Varun Dhamija, a resident of the society.

Two cases have been registered so far under Section 10 of Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act 1975 and sections 120 B (conspiracy), 417, 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery), 468 (forging documents) and 471 (using forged document) of the IPC at the Bajghera police station.

The first FIR in the case was filed on Thursday on a complaint by the husband of one of the victims of the tragedy. Ceiling slabs of a portion of six flats in Tower D collapsed on Thursday night, trapping residents. Two people died in the incident, and others were rescued after hours-long efforts by disaster response teams. The second FIR, naming all the directors of Chintels India Limited, Ashok Solomon, chairman of the Chintels India Ltd, the structure engineer, architect and the contractor, was registered on Sunday.

“We want Section 304 of the IPC to be added to the FIR, and we want the sale and purchase of all the projects of the developer to be put on hold. We also want the investigation to be fast-tracked because we are already paying EMIs of our house loans and cannot afford to waste time,” said Lalit Kapoor, one of the residents who launched the hunger strike and lives on the eleventh floor of the affected tower.

Hem Mishra, a resident of the fifth floor of the same tower, added, “We want timely action, and want the other agencies involved in the audit to also be booked. Our apartments should also be bought back by the developer at their current value, and additional amounts should be paid to us for the interior work we have undertaken.”