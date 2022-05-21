RS Bhath takes charge as Manesar civic body’s joint commissioner II

Gurugram: RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), took additional charge as the joint commissioner II of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. He held a meeting with officials of the division and took stock of the enforcement, sanitation and development works under its jurisdiction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Bhath, areas of immediate focus will include dealing with illegal colonies, good sanitation services, and updating the property taxation service. “We have received layout plans of illegal colonies, where drone surveys were conducted by local urban bodies. We will select two such colonies and conduct a sample survey,” he said, adding that the sanitation wing has been directed to provide its service in every corner of Manesar.

Random checks were also conducted at Sehrawan village, along with senior sanitation inspector Vijay Kaushik. “All supervisors were informed that random inspection of sanitation works will be done soon, and action will be taken if there is any laxity,” Bhath said.

Bhath also reviewed development work of the 44ft Manesar-Sikanderpur Badha road. The demarcation of Rasta of Sikanderpur Badha will be completed in 15 days. “The work on property ID was also reviewed along with the taxation wing. We will make all efforts to improve the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}