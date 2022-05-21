RS Bhath takes charge as Manesar civic body’s joint commissioner II
Gurugram: RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), took additional charge as the joint commissioner II of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar on Friday. He held a meeting with officials of the division and took stock of the enforcement, sanitation and development works under its jurisdiction.
According to Bhath, areas of immediate focus will include dealing with illegal colonies, good sanitation services, and updating the property taxation service. “We have received layout plans of illegal colonies, where drone surveys were conducted by local urban bodies. We will select two such colonies and conduct a sample survey,” he said, adding that the sanitation wing has been directed to provide its service in every corner of Manesar.
Random checks were also conducted at Sehrawan village, along with senior sanitation inspector Vijay Kaushik. “All supervisors were informed that random inspection of sanitation works will be done soon, and action will be taken if there is any laxity,” Bhath said.
Bhath also reviewed development work of the 44ft Manesar-Sikanderpur Badha road. The demarcation of Rasta of Sikanderpur Badha will be completed in 15 days. “The work on property ID was also reviewed along with the taxation wing. We will make all efforts to improve the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar,” he said.
-
HP Police rank first in completing passport verification reports
Himachal Pradesh Police have been ranked number one among all states in the country in terms of completing police verification reports for issuance of passports, jumping six slots in a year. A press statement said in the financial year 2021-22, the Himachal Pradesh Police issued verification reports, which are sought by the regional passport office, in an average time of 1.67 days, thereby securing the first place among all states in the country.
-
Special drive to curb underage driving starts across city, say traffic police
Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday launched a three-day drive to keep a check on underage driving across the city, said the officials. The drive has been implemented across all the stretches in the city, and the number of fines issued on Friday will be tabulated on Saturday, said the officials. The traffic police issues multiple fines for underage driving, driving without a valid licence, and also allowing someone unauthorised to drive a vehicle.
-
Paper leak case: Oppn turns heat on Himachal DGP Kundu
Even as the Himachal government has announced to hand over the police recruitment paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Aam Aadmi Party, have turned up the heat on Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and director general of police Sanjay Kundu.
-
Jai Ram doles out projects worth ₹102 crore at Congress bastion Rohru
With elections to the Himachal assembly barely a few months away, the BJP is making a determined bid to make inroads into Congress-held constituencies. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday doled out projects worth ₹102 crore to the Rohru assembly segment, a strong Congress citadel. The Congress has been winning elections from Rohru since 1951.
-
Stalling a file will to lead to suspension, Haryana ULB minister warns officials
State urban local bodies (ULB) minister Kamal Gupta on Friday said any official, who repeatedly raises objections to a file, will be suspended with immediate effect--three days after an ugly spat broke out between MCG's chief engineer T L Sharma and a councillor of ward 13 at the municipal corporation's office at Sector 34 and councillors congregated a day later to discuss the future course of action against Sharma.
