Gurugram RWAs seek clarity over latest in-situ waste management rules

Several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) across Gurugram have expressed uncertainty over the decentralised, in-situ wet waste management, a key mandate under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 (SWM 2016) and the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) bye-laws. RWAs said they were unsure whether they should wait for municipal instructions, set up composting units within their societies, or continue handing over segregated waste to authorised vendors. RWAs have been repeatedly sensitised on segregation and composting. (HT Photo)

The matter was discussed in a meeting held on Tuesday with MCG officials, including commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, additional commissioners and senior officers to chalk out a clear roadmap for decentralised waste processing. RWAs have been repeatedly sensitised on segregation and composting, however, they still lack clarity on the implementation process, space criteria, and available alternatives for managing wet waste on their premises.

The MCG has drafted new Solid Waste Management and Sanitation Bye-laws for Gurugram—including mandatory source-segregation by households and bulk waste generators along with user-charges and fines for violations. The bye-laws are currently in the drafting stage and MCG has invited public feedback. The date for the laws to take effect have not been announced yet.

During the meeting, Making Model Gurugram (MMG), emphasised that four steps are essential to help RWAs adopt in-situ systems effectively — a clear advisory from MCG, list of approved vendors, technical guidance on space and infrastructure, and capacity building through training and awareness.

“For instance, some vendors are offering to collect wet waste or install composters that use incineration-based technology, which is banned under the current rules,” said Gauri Sarin, founder of Making Model Gurugram (MMG), who participated in the discussions. “RWAs are ready to comply, but they need clarity on the process.”

Sarin added that several RWAs under MMG platform have been waiting for official guidance before investing in in-situ composting systems. “Some residents are told they can continue giving segregated waste to vendors, while others are advised to set up composting pits. There needs to be one clear direction,” she said.

MCG officials agreed that decentralised waste management must move forward in a mission mode. Commissioner Dahiya said the corporation prefers a step-by-step, incremental approach to ensure sustainability. “We will take this forward in a structured way. The idea is to make RWAs capable of managing their own waste in compliance with the law. This will require continuous awareness, monitoring, and cooperation from all sides,” Dahiya said.

The meeting also discussed adopting an AEAE model — Awareness, Education, Action, and Enforcement — for effective capacity building.

Among other issues discussed were road dust management, C&D waste dumping, and the need for tighter surveillance of large vacant plots to prevent illegal waste disposal. Officials also expressed interest in exploring waste-to-energy (WTE) and methanol-based technologies as long-term, complementary measures.