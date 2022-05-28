Sai Aaina housing project: Will deliver flats by 2023, assures DTCP
The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday assured the homebuyers of Sai Aaina housing project at Sector 68, being developed by Mahira Infratech, that construction work at the site will start soon and the project will be delivered by August, 2023. The department also asked the buyers to form a 10-member committee, which can coordinate with DTCP officials and inform the remaining buyers.
Senior town planner (Gururgam) Sanjeev Mann said the department has taken over the land and the housing project being constructed at Sector 68 and that it will be completed according to the timeline mandated by Section 19 of the Haryana Urban Development Act. “We have given more time to the buyers to submit documents and receipts of payments and asked the builder to submit the same. A meeting to plan the construction has already been held. The project was due for completion in August 2020 but due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the developer got an extension of one year. We plan to deliver this project by August 2023,” said Mann.
The licence of the Sector 68 housing project, being developed by Mahira Infratech, was cancelled after it was found that the developer had submitted forged documents to obtain licence.
A spokesperson for Mahira Infratech had on Thursday said their appeal is under consideration by the appellate authority and they are expecting a decision in their favour during the case hearing scheduled next week.
Meanwhile, in a separate development, Tulip Developers on Friday announced that they have taken over the Vipul Aarohan Residency on Golf Course Road after resolving legal issues and will start construction soon. Around 274 buyers in the premium housing project on Golf Course Road were stuck as the project was stopped in 2018 due to various issues.
Praveen Jain, managing director of Tulip Infratech said the project was launched in 2016 by Vipul Group but could not be completed due to multiple issues. “As many as 372 flats were launched in the first phase, of which 272 were sold. In 2020, the bank declared the project as a ‘non-performing asset’ and put it on auction twice but there was no response. We intervened at that time and have taken over the debt of the project, paid the contractors and also signed an agreement with existing buyers to sell the flats at no additional cost,” he said.
The DTCP has given the permission to Tulip Infratech to complete the project. “We have got the beneficiary rights and this project, spread over 19.26 acres, will be completed in 2030. The first phase of the project will be delivered in four years from now,” said Jain adding that the project will now be called Tulip Monsella, and it will have 1,084 luxury flats.
Homebuyers of the project welcomed the move. Vikas Bali, president of the Apartment Owners Association of the erstwhile Vipul Arohan Residency, said they had been waiting for years for a house of their own. “We are now confident that we will get our homes within the stipulated deadline,” he said.
When asked about the development, Mann said the department was taking efforts to ensure projects stuck due to various reasons are completed. “Like this project (Vipul Arohan), we will ensure that buyers of the Sai Aaina project also deliver their flats by next year,” he said.
