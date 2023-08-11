DTCP sealing drive in residential areas continue for second day
The department of town and country planning in Gurugram has sealed eight illegal commercial units in residential colonies for violating rules. The department has received complaints through the CM Window and had previously served notices for restoration. This comes after 18 floors were sealed in Sushant Lok one for illegal commercial activities. The district court has supported the sealing drive, despite 25 petitions being filed by property owners. The department has issued 750 notices and sealed 45 units as part of the drive.
Gurugram: The department of town and country planning continued its sealing drive against illegal commercial units in private residential colonies and sealed eight such illegal units being operated in Sun City and Parshvnath Exotica colonies on the Golf Course road, in violation of rules. DTCP officials said that they had received complaints against these establishments through the CM Window and notices for restoration were earlier served to them. Earlier on Wednesday, the department had sealed 18 floors in Sushant Lok one where illegal commercial units were being run in residential plots.
Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said that an illegal milk booth along with three shops running illegally in Parsvnath Exotica group housing society, on Golf Course Road in sector 53 were sealed. Thereafter, the team reached Sun City colony in sector 54 and sealed five illegal commercial units in which paying guest facilities were being run in two houses, dental clinics in two houses and commercial office was being run in one house. “We have sealed all these premises as these were being operated in violation of rules. Prior notices were served to the property owners but no corrective action was taken,” he said.
A large police team from sector 53 police station assisted in the sealing drive, said the department.
DTCP officials said that the district court has also taken a very positive view of the sealing drive being carried out by them and despite 25 petitions being filed by property owners, the court has taken a very strict view of the violations being carried out by them and consequent hardships being caused to residents. “We are also pursuing these cases very vigorously and the reasons for sealing and action against violators are being submitted regularly in the court to ensure that no one can take advantage of the department,” said Yadav.
Yadav also said that following the sealing drive a number of commercial establishments are vacating the residential houses residential areas and trying to find appropriate commercial spaces. “We have strict directions from the higher authorities that illegal commercial establishments must be curbed strictly as these are badly affecting the quality of life of thousands of city residents who are living in private licensed colonies. We will not allow these premium areas to be come urban ghettos slowly all such activites will be stopped,” he said.
The department said that till Thursday they had issued 750 notices to property owners from these violations and sealed 45 such units. “Another positive impact of this drive is that we have received more than 25 applications for non-nuisance activities in these colonies and this is likely to increase further. The regularisation of these activities will ensure that residents don’t get harassed and the operators are also not worried even as it also adds to the revenue of the state,” said Yadav.
Renuka Singh, senior town planner, Gurugram said that there are instructions from the Town and Country Planning Headquarters to take concrete action on commercial activities in residential houses. “Keeping in view these directions, the responsibility of DTP enforcement has been fixed that there should not be any kind of laxity on commercial activities in residential areas,” he said.
VMK Singh, former general secretary, Sun City RWA said that around 200 illegal activities are being run in the colony and it has caused major problems for residents. ‘The department must continue and take strict action against these activities,” he said.