Gurugram: The department of town and country planning continued its sealing drive against illegal commercial units in private residential colonies and sealed eight such illegal units being operated in Sun City and Parshvnath Exotica colonies on the Golf Course road, in violation of rules. DTCP officials said that they had received complaints against these establishments through the CM Window and notices for restoration were earlier served to them. Earlier on Wednesday, the department had sealed 18 floors in Sushant Lok one where illegal commercial units were being run in residential plots. DTCP sealing drive in residential areas continue for second day

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement said that an illegal milk booth along with three shops running illegally in Parsvnath Exotica group housing society, on Golf Course Road in sector 53 were sealed. Thereafter, the team reached Sun City colony in sector 54 and sealed five illegal commercial units in which paying guest facilities were being run in two houses, dental clinics in two houses and commercial office was being run in one house. “We have sealed all these premises as these were being operated in violation of rules. Prior notices were served to the property owners but no corrective action was taken,” he said.

A large police team from sector 53 police station assisted in the sealing drive, said the department.

DTCP officials said that the district court has also taken a very positive view of the sealing drive being carried out by them and despite 25 petitions being filed by property owners, the court has taken a very strict view of the violations being carried out by them and consequent hardships being caused to residents. “We are also pursuing these cases very vigorously and the reasons for sealing and action against violators are being submitted regularly in the court to ensure that no one can take advantage of the department,” said Yadav.

Yadav also said that following the sealing drive a number of commercial establishments are vacating the residential houses residential areas and trying to find appropriate commercial spaces. “We have strict directions from the higher authorities that illegal commercial establishments must be curbed strictly as these are badly affecting the quality of life of thousands of city residents who are living in private licensed colonies. We will not allow these premium areas to be come urban ghettos slowly all such activites will be stopped,” he said.

The department said that till Thursday they had issued 750 notices to property owners from these violations and sealed 45 such units. “Another positive impact of this drive is that we have received more than 25 applications for non-nuisance activities in these colonies and this is likely to increase further. The regularisation of these activities will ensure that residents don’t get harassed and the operators are also not worried even as it also adds to the revenue of the state,” said Yadav.

Renuka Singh, senior town planner, Gurugram said that there are instructions from the Town and Country Planning Headquarters to take concrete action on commercial activities in residential houses. “Keeping in view these directions, the responsibility of DTP enforcement has been fixed that there should not be any kind of laxity on commercial activities in residential areas,” he said.

VMK Singh, former general secretary, Sun City RWA said that around 200 illegal activities are being run in the colony and it has caused major problems for residents. ‘The department must continue and take strict action against these activities,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. ...view detail