Gurugram Sec 10A locals decry civic neglect, sanitation woes, and broken roads

Once considered a model neighbourhood by locals, Sector 10A in Gurugram has now become a symbol of civic neglect, with residents grappling daily with broken roads, choked drains, garbage-strewn plots and non-functional streetlights, residents said. They added that their repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have gone unanswered, forcing them to carry out minor repairs and maintenance work on their own. Garbage dumped in an empty plot near Sector 10A in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

“MCG seems to pay no heed to our complaints. We repair our own roads with our funds. Sector 10A is the perfect example of civic neglect,” said Amit Yadav, president of the Sector 10A RWA.

Residents said that the problems have persisted for years. Dr JP Kushwaha, a resident of Shakti Park, said, “Nearly half of the streetlights in the area are not working, making it very difficult to move around after dark and unsafe for women and children.”

The situation is worsened by the unchecked dumping of garbage, which residents allege has turned their locality into a dumping ground for nearby sectors. “Garbage is strewn along the roadsides and even across vacant plots. It feels like our sector has turned into a dumping yard for others,” said Yadav.

Locals added that poor sanitation and irregular cleaning have led to a sharp rise in mosquito breeding. “It feels like we’re living with mosquitoes day and night; they’re everywhere, on the roads and even inside our homes because of the filth around,” said Shivani Singh, another resident.

Residents also alleged that MCG sanitation workers visit inconsistently and that there is no proper supervision. “Roads are not cleaned regularly; sometimes the workers come, sometimes they don’t. No one checks whether they are actually doing their job. I have seen some of them sweeping the same spot just for the sake of it. They always give us the usual ready-made responses,” said Sahab Singh, president of the Shakti Park RWA.

Yadav added that a vacant plot near the Sector 10A police station, meant for residential development, has turned into a waste yard filled with construction and demolition debris, solid waste and road garbage. Residents also pointed out that the sector has 28 parks, all maintained by the RWA without any help from the MCG.

Illegal encroachments

Illegal encroachments have compounded the sector’s problems, particularly in the main market area. “The main market has the highest number of encroachments in Sector 10A. Shop owners and vendors have gradually taken over pedestrian pathways and portions of the roadside. This unchecked expansion has not only made it difficult for people to walk safely but has also contributed to traffic congestion and a cluttered environment,” said Yadav.

Sanitation woes

The narrow lanes of Shakti Park Colony often remain waterlogged, either during the monsoon or due to overflowing sewage. Asha, a senior citizen, said, “The water stays for at least two to three days because the sewage is blocked. We have now gotten used to living like this, which is truly pitiful.”

In Gali Number 7 of Shakti Park, residents said sewage overflow for the past two days had blocked the lane completely and that the stagnant water was giving off a foul odour.

Ravindra Yadav, additional commissioner at MCG said that they have taken a note of the issues and ensure swift action will be taken.

A junior MCG official said steps were underway to address the problem. “A tender has been floated, and three to four agencies have submitted their bids. The problem should be addressed within the next month,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Naresh Kumar, joint commissioner of Zone 1 shared that the civic body is surveying the condition of roads and garbage across the city through drones. “We have again floated tender and as soon as it gets approved, we will open it. In next two to three months situation will be better. We are also penalising contractors from the areas We are getting complaints from,” he shared.

Meanwhile, ward councillor Mahabir stated that 30 to 40 new streetlights have been installed, addressing earlier complaints about poor illumination. “There is a shortage of manpower which has contributed to delays. But we ensure that the situation will be better in the next two to three months,” he said.