Security guard strangled to death over petty issue in Kherki Daula

A 24-year-old security guard was allegedly strangled to death on Monday by a daily-wage worker. The incident happened at an under-construction site in Sector-79. The altercation took place after the latter misplaced his mobile phone. The suspect and his associate are yet to be traced, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Kuldeep Kumar, a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, lived with his cousin behind the construction site. The perpetrator and his associate invited Kuldeep for drinks at an empty plot near the site on Monday night. Estimatedly, a brawl ensued, resulting in Kuldeep’s death.

The body was spotted lying in the open by some commuters, early on Tuesday morning. Police reached the spot after the incident was reported. A piece of cloth was found tied tightly around his neck.

On the complaint of deceased’s cousin, Shubham Kumar (23), an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday evening.

The complainant alleged in the FIR that Kuldeep’s supervisor had directed him earlier on Monday to be on night duty. He alleged that Kuldeep was all set to go for night duty when Ram Chandra alias Tilakdhari invited him for drinks and took him away.

Shubham called Kuldeep around 9pm on Monday, and was told that the latter will return soon. His phone was switched off following this.

Rajender Singh, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, said that two persons, including Ram, were the prime suspect in the murder case.

“They are evading arrest. Raids are on to nab them,” he said. Ram’s phone was misplaced on Monday and he had a suspicion that Kuldeep took it. “He took Kuldeep for drinks, where an argument broke out,” the SHO said.