Security guard strangled to death over petty issue in Kherki Daula
A 24-year-old security guard was allegedly strangled to death on Monday by a daily-wage worker. The incident happened at an under-construction site in Sector-79. The altercation took place after the latter misplaced his mobile phone. The suspect and his associate are yet to be traced, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased, Kuldeep Kumar, a native of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, lived with his cousin behind the construction site. The perpetrator and his associate invited Kuldeep for drinks at an empty plot near the site on Monday night. Estimatedly, a brawl ensued, resulting in Kuldeep’s death.
The body was spotted lying in the open by some commuters, early on Tuesday morning. Police reached the spot after the incident was reported. A piece of cloth was found tied tightly around his neck.
On the complaint of deceased’s cousin, Shubham Kumar (23), an FIR was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) at Kherki Daula police station on Wednesday evening.
The complainant alleged in the FIR that Kuldeep’s supervisor had directed him earlier on Monday to be on night duty. He alleged that Kuldeep was all set to go for night duty when Ram Chandra alias Tilakdhari invited him for drinks and took him away.
Shubham called Kuldeep around 9pm on Monday, and was told that the latter will return soon. His phone was switched off following this.
Rajender Singh, station house officer, Kherki Daula police station, said that two persons, including Ram, were the prime suspect in the murder case.
“They are evading arrest. Raids are on to nab them,” he said. Ram’s phone was misplaced on Monday and he had a suspicion that Kuldeep took it. “He took Kuldeep for drinks, where an argument broke out,” the SHO said.
-
Safari park in Aravallis to be world’s largest: Haryana CM Khattar
Government teams will visit various parks abroad to learn best practices for the proposed Aravalli Safari Park project. The park, to be developed over 10,000 acres in the Aravallis, will also be steeped in Haryanvi culture. The announcement was made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, following a detailed discussion with union environment minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Wednesday. In Bhondsi, it will cover Ghamroj, Alipur, Aqlimpur, Tikli, Bhondsi, Naurangpur and BadGujjar villages.
-
Uproar in Uttar Pradesh assembly as Akhilesh, Keshav Prasad Maurya lock horns
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed when an agitated leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party snubbed deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya amid claims that he used “unparliamentary language” over the BJP leader's “personal remarks on Saifai” in the state assembly here on Wednesday. The issue led to raised tempers on both sides in the House.
-
Yusuf Pathan inaugurates cricket academy in Pune
Cricket Academy of Pathans co-founder and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan inaugurated Pathan 29th centre in Pune. “To teach and develop budding cricketers in the region, the academy will employ state-of-the-art coaching techniques,” Pathan said. In recent years, over 90 students from CAP have represented districts and state-level tournaments. Many players from CAP Patna played for Bihar state team in tournaments, including Ranji Trophy, C K Nayudu Trophy and Cooch Behar Trophy.
-
Court to examine Gyanvapi mosque committee’s plea today
VARANASI A district court in Varanasi will examine on Thursday a plea by the Gyanvapi Masjid management committee seeking dismissal of the suit filed by Hindu petitioners asking for unhindered right to worship at Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex here. Hearing on the maintainability of the Shringar Gaur-Gyanvapi complex case will take place in the district court, Varanasi, on May 26 (Thursday), said district government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey.
-
Mumbai-Pune route: Vistadome coaches register 99% occupancy
The Vistadome coaches on Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express trains on the Mumbai-Pune route have got a good response from passengers. According to the Railways, Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99 per cent in the 'up direction' i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs1.63 crore and Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers collected revenue of Rs1.11 crores from June 2021 to May 23, 2022.
