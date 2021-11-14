Senior citizens meet Haryana CM, demand better social, physical infra

A delegation of retired officials, former bureaucrats, and senior citizens called on Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday, and presented a set of demands on creating social and physical infrastructure for them.

The senior citizens, who met the chief minister on Sunday, said that clubs and community centres for senior citizens should be constructed in the city and they should be allowed to organise events at senior citizens’ club in Sector 4.

TK Sharma, former divisional commissioner of Gurugram and president of Gurugram federation of senior citizens welfare forums, said that a delegation of seven senior citizens apprised the chief minister about problems being faced by them, and set of measures that could be taken to make their lives better. “We have demanded that the government should observe October 1 every year as senior citizens’ day, as mandated by the United Nations (UN). There is also a need to create more social and physical infrastructure conducive to make life easier for senior citizens. Almost 10% of the population falls in this category,” said Sharma.

The delegation also demanded that six sites earmarked by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for senior citizen homes and facilities should be developed as only one in Sector 4 has been made. “We have requested that the first floor of a senior citizen home should be assigned to us for some activities. The community centres also remain vacant throughout the year, and could be opened for the senior citizens for meetups and other social activities,” he added.

They also demanded that at least one senior citizen from recognised forums should be included in the district grievance committee, consumer cells, and other tribunals as a large number of issues also pertain to their community. The delegation also submitted that police and other agencies should be asked to coordinate in a better manner and build better relationships with senior citizens, to ensure that they are safe and secure.

A spokesperson of the district administration said that the chief minister heard their demands and assured them that action would be taken.