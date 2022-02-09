Sex racket running from a hotel in Faridabad busted, 34 arrested

Faridabad police on Wednesday busted a sex racket allegedly being run from a hotel near Badkhal Chowk in Faridabad and arrested the hotel owner, 14 women, 18 men, and a cab driver, who also operated as an agent, from the spot.

Police said it was the same hotel where gangster Vikas Dubey stayed for one night after an ambush in Uttar Pradesh, in which eight police personnel were killed in July 2020.

Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said they received a tipoff about a group of women discreetly running a prostitution racket in the area and soliciting customers. Two teams of the crime branch, Sector 30, were formed to conduct a raid at the hotel.

“We had sent officials of the crime branch, who posed as decoy customers, to the hotel. A team was stationed outside. The group of officials who went inside signalled the team outside, following which police conducted a raid and arrested all the suspects, including women, from the spot,” said Kadiyan.

During preliminary investigation, the women revealed that they used to come from Bihar for at least three days and were paid well for their visits. During questioning, Kadiyan said, the suspects revealed that the hotel owner was running the racket and a cab driver was involved in the trade. “The driver used to ferry the women from their hotel in Delhi to Faridabad and used to charge commission from the hotel owner,” he said. The accused revealed that they had been running this racket for the last eight months.

One of the suspects, identified as Mafeesa alias Sunni, was allegedly involved in the trade for the last eight years and placed the demand for girls and women to agents operating in UP and Bihar and used to call them at least six times a month. She used to pay ₹1,500 to each girl and used to keep the rest, said police.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. They were produced in the district court on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody, said police.

Further investigation is on and more raids will be conducted to put an end to the illegal trade in the area, said police.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of the Faridabad police, said despite crackdown, flesh trade is thriving at several places across the city. “We have recovered data from the hotel. There are more than 100 women involved in this trade, who used to frequently visit this hotel on demand,” he said.

