Shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza to see further delay, new location to be identified

A government official aware of the matter said that the location where the new toll plaza was being constructed is very close to the National Security Guard campus in Manesar and there is also a large camp of Rajputana Rifles located in the vicinity. “In view of the objections raised by security forces, it has been decided to shift the location of the proposed toll plaza,” he said.

Following this development, Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday issued directions to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and district administration to identify a new location for the toll plaza. The minister issued these directions during a review meeting held at PWD rest house in which officials from district administration, NHAI, HSIIDC and GMDA were present.

“Directions have been issued to the NHAI and district administration to identify a new location for shifting the Kherki Daula toll plaza within next two to three days as the present location between Sehrawan and Pachgaon is sensitive due to national security implications. The concerned officials have raised objections. I have asked the highway authority to resolve these objections or find an alternative location,” said Singh, adding that officials concerned have been asked to prepare a detailed plan and submit it to his office by Tuesday so that a meeting can be held at the central level.

During the meeting, Singh also said that highway officials should pay special attention to the smooth movement of local villagers and their direct connectivity to major roads during the process of shifting. During the meeting, he also reviewed the map of the site identified for the toll plaza by the district administration and NHAI.

Rao also suggested that the flyover construction process should begin only after the completion of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari National Highway as it will reduce traffic pressure on National Highway 48 and provide relief to the public from inconvenience, he added.

The union transport ministry had approved the shifting of the Kherki Daula toll plaza in May this year to Pachgaon after persistent demand of residents. However, residents of around 60 villages around Pachgaon opposed the toll plaza demanding construction of a flyover at the location. After the matter was taken up by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, the NHAI agreed to shift the location towards Kukdola near Sehrawan, around 13 kilometres from the existing Kherki Daula toll plaza on the Delhi-Jaipur highway.