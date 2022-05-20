Shivraj Puri, the prime accused in 400-crore major fraud no more

Gurugram: Shiv Raj Puri, the 46-year-old alleged mastermind behind the ₹400 crore Citibank fraud of 2010, died on Thursday morning undergoing tuberculosis (TB) treatment in Delhi.

Puri was lodged in Bhondsi jail from November 15, 2020, for other cases of fraud. He had been suffering from TB since February this year, police said.

“He was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital and was sent there for regular check-ups. The hospital informed us on Thursday that his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to consumption,” said Harinder Singh, superintendent, Bhondsi jail.

Puri worked as relationship manager at Citibank, in DLF Phase 2. He was suspended after the bank lodged a police complaint about suspicious transactions, forgery, and criminal activities on December 5, 2010.

A case of fraud was registered on December 27, 2010, and Puri was arrested on December 29, 2010, to be later released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on May 28, 2012.

Between December 5, when the police complaint was filed, and December 27, when Puri was arrested, the bank appointed one of the country’s big four audit firms to conduct a forensic audit of all transactions related to wealth management. A top law firm was also onboarded, and Puri was made to sign agreements with some of the clients, promising to return their money.

He worked in the bank for seven years, starting in 2002. In his early 30s, Puri started siphoning money, the frequency of which increased after 2009. He used to send fake circulars to customers, promising 2-3% returns per month. People fell prey and started investing. Many had also given him blank cheques to invest money.

On February 25, 2014, a trial court found him guilty in two separate cases and sentenced him to a total of five years in prison. He failed to appear for the hearings, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender.

He was also declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 in two other cases and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 after he went absconding and did not appear for court hearings.

He was eventually arrested from a rented house in Dehradun where he was hiding after changing his identity.

The police added that the enforcement directorate had attached his properties and court proceedings were underway in a Gurugram sessions court.

