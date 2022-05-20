Shivraj Puri, the prime accused in ₹400-crore major fraud no more
Gurugram: Shiv Raj Puri, the 46-year-old alleged mastermind behind the ₹400 crore Citibank fraud of 2010, died on Thursday morning undergoing tuberculosis (TB) treatment in Delhi.
Puri was lodged in Bhondsi jail from November 15, 2020, for other cases of fraud. He had been suffering from TB since February this year, police said.
“He was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital and was sent there for regular check-ups. The hospital informed us on Thursday that his condition deteriorated, and he succumbed to consumption,” said Harinder Singh, superintendent, Bhondsi jail.
Puri worked as relationship manager at Citibank, in DLF Phase 2. He was suspended after the bank lodged a police complaint about suspicious transactions, forgery, and criminal activities on December 5, 2010.
A case of fraud was registered on December 27, 2010, and Puri was arrested on December 29, 2010, to be later released on bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court on May 28, 2012.
Between December 5, when the police complaint was filed, and December 27, when Puri was arrested, the bank appointed one of the country’s big four audit firms to conduct a forensic audit of all transactions related to wealth management. A top law firm was also onboarded, and Puri was made to sign agreements with some of the clients, promising to return their money.
He worked in the bank for seven years, starting in 2002. In his early 30s, Puri started siphoning money, the frequency of which increased after 2009. He used to send fake circulars to customers, promising 2-3% returns per month. People fell prey and started investing. Many had also given him blank cheques to invest money.
On February 25, 2014, a trial court found him guilty in two separate cases and sentenced him to a total of five years in prison. He failed to appear for the hearings, following which he was declared a proclaimed offender.
He was also declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 in two other cases and was carrying a reward of ₹50,000 after he went absconding and did not appear for court hearings.
He was eventually arrested from a rented house in Dehradun where he was hiding after changing his identity.
The police added that the enforcement directorate had attached his properties and court proceedings were underway in a Gurugram sessions court.
-
Underground tanks used to store hooch discovered in SGNP
Mumbai: The forest department on Friday uncovered at least four large underground tanks that were being used to store illicit liquor amid various encroachments from inside the boundary of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), a protected area. The forest department had previously run into conflicts with encroachers in the region. A few days before that, a forest guard had also been beaten up in the nearby Filterpada settlement.
-
Delhi govt hikes DA for daily wage workers by ₹500 a month
Providing relief to the economically weaker sections currently reeling under high inflation, the Delhi government on Friday raised the dearness allowance (DA) for daily wave workers which will effectively increase the minimum wage in the national capital by ₹500 per month. The wages for semi-skilled labourers have been increased from ₹17,693 to ₹18,187 a month, and that of skilled labourers from ₹19,473 to ₹20,019 a month.
-
Maharashtra reports over 300 Covid-19 cases for third day in a row
Mumbai: The state's caseload continues to rise with the addition of 311 Covid-19 infections on Friday. This is the third consecutive day when the state has reported more than 300 cases which pushed the overall tally to 7,879,843. The active caseload in the state is steadily surging and presently stands at 1,761 after 270 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. A marginal spurt in daily cases started in the state last month.
-
Ludhiana MC to approve projects keeping available funds in mind: Mayor Balkar Sandhu
The municipal corporation during a meeting with finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of MC, at mayor Balkar Sandhu's camp office near Rose Garden on Friday evening, has decided to approve projects keeping available funds in mind. Over 300 resolutions regarding the development works were tabled during the meeting. Mayor directed MC additional commissioners Aaditya Dachawal and Rishipal Singh to prioritise the development works and make a list of the same before the next F&CC meet.
-
2 arrested for bid to extort businessman
Mumbai: The police has arrested two men for assaulting a Kandivali-based businessman and extorting ₹10 lakh by threatening to file a rape case against him with the help of their female accomplice. According to the police, the 47-year-old victim who resides in Siddharth Nagar at Kandivali west was acquainted with one of the accused, Irfan Ramzaan Shaikh, through his business transactions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics