Showers, storm leave city in the dark for over 12 hours

Several trees were uprooted by strong winds during the two spells of heavy rain that hit the city since Monday morning, damaging power supply lines and transformers, which could not be immediately repaired, officials said on Tuesday. As a result, areas of South City 1, Sushant Lok 1, sectors 45, 46 and 39 and a few other localities in Gurugram had to suffer outages that lasted 12 to 18 hours across Monday and Tuesday.

Anupam Moitra, a resident of Block C of South City 1, said that the power went out in his area around 11pm on Monday. “It was restored only around 11.35am on Tuesday,” he said.

Kuldeep Singh Nehra, executive engineer of suburban Gurugram (Circle 2) for Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), said that two transformers--400kv and 630kv--were damaged in Sushant Lok 1 after Monday’s rain and storm. “Both were replaced on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms on Monday night had obstructed repair works on Monday night,” he said.

Nehra said that at least 20 electricity poles had broken in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday because trees fell on them. Those poles were repaired by Tuesday, he said.

“Some pockets in blocks A and C are still facing outages due to damage to power supply lines. It will be restored soon. Teams are working from early Tuesday morning. There has been an estimated loss of around ₹15 lakh,” he said on Tuesday evening.

According to Nehra, Block Q of South City 1 also faced long power outages as the uprooting of trees resulted in damage

to electricity poles and conductors.

“Another supply line from a transformer in Block K was also damaged but was repaired on Tuesday and the power supply was restored,” said Nehra.

The engineer said a 200kv transformer in Sector 46 and two more in Sector 45 were damaged on Monday, which were replaced. “Power supply has been restored in both areas. The power supply is yet to be restored in Sector 39 because three poles here were broken. Repair works are still going on and supply will be restored in the next few hours,” he said.

Meanwhile, 220kv substations of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) at Badshahpur and Daultabad suffered around an hour-long outage after Monday night’s thunderstorm disrupted supply to several areas of Gurugram, said officials.

HVPNL superintending engineer Deepak Bhardwaj said utmost precaution is taken in switching on a high-power substation as it may cause major damage to life and property if the smallest of the faults is not taken care of.