Showers, storm leave city in the dark for over 12 hours
Several trees were uprooted by strong winds during the two spells of heavy rain that hit the city since Monday morning, damaging power supply lines and transformers, which could not be immediately repaired, officials said on Tuesday. As a result, areas of South City 1, Sushant Lok 1, sectors 45, 46 and 39 and a few other localities in Gurugram had to suffer outages that lasted 12 to 18 hours across Monday and Tuesday.
Anupam Moitra, a resident of Block C of South City 1, said that the power went out in his area around 11pm on Monday. “It was restored only around 11.35am on Tuesday,” he said.
Kuldeep Singh Nehra, executive engineer of suburban Gurugram (Circle 2) for Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), said that two transformers--400kv and 630kv--were damaged in Sushant Lok 1 after Monday’s rain and storm. “Both were replaced on Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms on Monday night had obstructed repair works on Monday night,” he said.
Nehra said that at least 20 electricity poles had broken in Sushant Lok 1 on Monday because trees fell on them. Those poles were repaired by Tuesday, he said.
“Some pockets in blocks A and C are still facing outages due to damage to power supply lines. It will be restored soon. Teams are working from early Tuesday morning. There has been an estimated loss of around ₹15 lakh,” he said on Tuesday evening.
According to Nehra, Block Q of South City 1 also faced long power outages as the uprooting of trees resulted in damage
to electricity poles and conductors.
“Another supply line from a transformer in Block K was also damaged but was repaired on Tuesday and the power supply was restored,” said Nehra.
The engineer said a 200kv transformer in Sector 46 and two more in Sector 45 were damaged on Monday, which were replaced. “Power supply has been restored in both areas. The power supply is yet to be restored in Sector 39 because three poles here were broken. Repair works are still going on and supply will be restored in the next few hours,” he said.
Meanwhile, 220kv substations of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) at Badshahpur and Daultabad suffered around an hour-long outage after Monday night’s thunderstorm disrupted supply to several areas of Gurugram, said officials.
HVPNL superintending engineer Deepak Bhardwaj said utmost precaution is taken in switching on a high-power substation as it may cause major damage to life and property if the smallest of the faults is not taken care of.
Staying with Samajwadi Party, implies Azam Khan
Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur-Sadar MLA, Mohammad Azam Khan indicated on Tuesday that he was not looking toward any other party, might stay with the SP, and that there was no reason to be upset with anyone or SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Khan has been allocated a seat in the assembly next to Akhilesh Yadav. Azam was the founder member of the Samajwadi Party when Mulayam formed it.
Delhi liquor policy among key schemes that await new LG’s nod
New Delhi: Delhi will have to wait a little longer for home delivery of liquor and discounts on alcohol because the Delhi Excise Policy 2022-23 needs approval of the lieutenant governor before it is implemented. The existing policy has been extended till July. Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as lieutenant governor of Delhi on Monday, replacing Anil Baijal, and is scheduled to take charge on Thursday.
Autorickshaw union demands fare hike as CNG rates increase in Pune
PUNE The autorickshaw union in the city are once again demanding a fare hike as the rates of CNG are drastically increasing, and now costing ₹80 per kg in Pune. According to officials, 90 per cent auto rickshaws are run on CNG. The current base fare of autos in Pune is ₹20 for first 1.5 km and thereafter ₹13 for every kilometre. These new rates came into effect from November 8, 2021.
Priest found dead on Barabanki temple premises
A 62-year-old temple priest in the Barabanki district was found unconscious on his cot, bleeding profusely from head injuries, on the veranda of the temple premises, on Tuesday morning. He was rushed to a nearby medical facility where he was pronounced dead, police said. They said that apparently the priest had been attacked when he tried to stop a theft bid in the temple on Monday night.
Delhi: Unified MCD takes shape as officials get new duties
The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started taking shape with a slew of appointments including that of heads of five key departments, launching of a common website and shifting of all offices of the East MCD in Patparganj to the headquarters at the Civic Centre in central Delhi.
