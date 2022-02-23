Six arrested for assaulting man, his neighbours over splashing of dirty water

The police arrested six persons on Tuesday, for allegedly assaulting a man and his neighbours, including a minor girl, and her 80-year-old grandfather. The incident took place at Vijay Colony in Sector 99 over a splashing of dirty water while negotiating an open drain, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that the incident took place around 11am on Sunday, after a group of 10-15 people from Garhi village chased Ramesh Chandra, (36), to his residence in the neighbouring Vijay Colony after a child lost balance while trying to save himself from the drain water that got splashed by the vehicle.

Chandra said he had just left the colony and was about to pass through the village in his pick-up truck, when he realised that he had forgotten to carry his mobile phone.

“All of a sudden, a group of people sitting at the roadside stopped me. They accused me of splashing drain water,” he alleged.

Police said the suspects first assaulted Chandra at the spot. However, they later chased him and in a fit of rage, barged inside his neighbour Umashankar Thakur’s, (42), residence after reaching the colony and assaulted whosoever they found there, said police. Police said the colony residents had gathered outside and Chandra was standing in front of Thakur’s house that time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said Chandra, Thakur and his 80-year-old father Madan, daughter Sakshi, (14), wife Rashmi Devi, (38), sister Daisy Kumar, (28), and brother Raju, (35), were allegedly assaulted with a wooden stick, rods and sharp-edged weapons, resulting injuries in heads, limbs and fingers. Police said the minor girl had received an injury in the abdomen after a brick was hurled at her.

Arvind Kumar, the station house officer of Sector-10 police station, said, “An altercation had taken place between Chandra and the villagers at Garhi. A child had fallen down after losing balance, while he was trying to protect himself from the drain water splashed from Chandra’s pick-up truck,” he said.

On Chandra’s complaint, the police registered an FIR against at least 15 unidentified persons under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 10 police station on Sunday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}