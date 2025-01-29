Slew of infra projects in pipeline for Gurugram: Admin

Deputy commissioner of Gurugram, Ajay Kumar, outlined multiple infrastructure and public service initiatives for Gurugram during a press conference at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday. Gurugram deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar at a meeting at the Mini Secretariat on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

Key projects include expanding the metro network, constructing a new bus terminal, and significant road infrastructure upgrades. Additionally, projects such as the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Medical College and the grand Shri Sheetla Mata Mandir are expected to be completed this year.

Public transport and road infrastructure

Speaking of improvements to Gurugram’s public transportation system, DC Kumar said that the Metro connectivity to the Old City is being prioritised, with the appointment of a general consultant nearing completion. Tendering for the project will follow soon, he added.

Major road infrastructure projects have also been approved, including an elevated road at Manesar Bus Stand and a flyover at Bilaspur Chowk on the Gurugram-Jaipur National Highway. The Sohna Expressway widening project has received Forest Department approval. Road infrastructure projects, including the widening of the road between Hero Honda Chowk and Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, are also progressing, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) coordinating utility shifting.

Kumar further gave an update on the city’s new bus terminal at Dwarka Expressway, adding, “HSIIDC is in the final stages of transferring 15 acres of land to the transport department. Once the transfer is complete, construction activities will begin.”

Healthcare and education

In healthcare, 65% of the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Medical College construction is complete, and it is expected to open by August. A tender for a new civil hospital has been floated, with results anticipated by mid-February. The medical college is a joint initiative of the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

“A tender for the construction of a civil hospital has been invited by CPWD, with bidding results expected by mid-February,” Kumar added.

In education, meanwhile, Gurugram University’s new campus will see the phased completion of four academic blocks this year, with the first already ready, according to officials. One block is already ready, and the remaining three are expected to be completed in March, June, and November, they added.

Separately, the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Mandir construction is 70% complete and is slated to open in October as a major North Indian religious site, MCG officials said. Plans for the world’s largest jungle safari in the Aravalli hills are in the design phase, aiming to boost eco-tourism and conservation, they added. “The project will strengthen the ecosystem and promote the conservation of the Aravallis while boosting ecotourism,” said Kumar.

Flood mitigation and road repairs

Addressing waterlogging issues, Kumar stated that GMDA and MCG have resolved several critical points. Delays in road repairs, attributed to cold weather and GRAP restrictions, will now be expedited, Kumar said. “Work has been completed on several key locations, and efforts are ongoing to address remaining areas,” he said.

On road repair and maintenance, Kumar stated that work was delayed due to cold weather and restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap). However, with the weather improving, priority will be given to completing these projects.