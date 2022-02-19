Special traffic patrol team to remove stalled vehicles on KMP e-way and NH-48

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police on Friday formed a special team of 30 personnel to patrol and remove broken-down vehicles on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway and National Highway-48.

Police said they have a jurisdiction of 41.5 kilometres between Sirhaul toll plaza and Kapdiwas crossing on the NH-48, while their reach on the KMP will stretch 25 kilometres between the Jhajjar border and the Nuh border.

Police said the initiative has been taken to reduce accidents due to stationary vehicles. In 2020, 146 accidents took place on the KMP and NH-48 due to stationed vehicles and last year, the number rose to 176. This year, 11 accidents have already been reported where cars rammed stationed vehicles, said police

Police said cranes will be stationed every five kilometres on both the stretches and will reach the spot after receiving information regarding broken-down vehicles.

Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, said that her team took part in an inspection drive at night to check issues faced by commuters on both the stretches. She said that her team spotted many stranded vehicles without reflector lights that signal a breakdown.

“Many accidents take place on the highways due to stationed vehicles that do not use reflective lights and cones. Using such light is mandatory and drivers should always use reflective triangles to stay visible in roadside emergencies,” Ramachandran said.

Ramachandran said she took part in a meeting with traffic officials earlier, and discussed key points following which the team was formed and it has been directed to start patrolling from Friday night.

Police said they are planning extensive drives in order to check drunk driving and over-speeding.

Ravinder Tomar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the department has seven cranes stationed at the Iffco Chowk, Basai Chowk, Rajeev Chowk, Ghata crossing, Vatika Chowk and Sohna Chowk. “One hydraulic crane is also stationed at the Signature tower to remove vehicles after accidents and breakdowns. We have four more cranes given by the Municipal Corporation of Manesar that are stationed near Manesar. We need at least 10 more cranes and have written to civic agencies to provide them at the earliest,” he said.

Tomar said due to a shortage of cranes, people have to call private operators and pay them extra. “We have received several complaints from people that private cranes are extorting money and taking advantage of the situation. We have also directed private contractors to fix charges and we are trying to assist commuters as much as we can,” he added.

Police said that 11 years since the National Highway-48 was constructed, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its concessionaire are yet to acquire equipment necessary to move heavy vehicles that break down. NHAI officials said that they will abide by whatever is mentioned in the contract with the concessionaire.

The failure to move heavy vehicles has often resulted in long snarls along the expressway, especially in the last couple of years.

