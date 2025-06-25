Speeding car kills student, injures another near Hero Honda Chowk

A 23-year-old law student died, and his friend was critically injured after a speeding car mowed them down on the service lane of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near Hero Honda Chowk around 3.30am on Tuesday, police said. An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT Photo)

The deceased, Harsh Singhal, a resident of Om Vihar in Sector 23, was a second-year LLB student at a local college. His friend Abhishek Kumar, also 23 and a resident of Shanti Nagar in Sector 11, sustained multiple fractures and remains in critical condition, police added.

According to investigators, the two friends had stopped for snacks at Chanchal Hotel on the expressway and were chatting near the metal guard rail when a white Skoda Rapid — bearing a Hisar registration — came speeding down the service lane, rammed the guard fence, and struck both men.

“Singhal was crushed between the metal guard and the car, while Kumar was flung several feet away,” said a senior police officer. Commuters alerted the police and rushed both victims to the Sector-10A civil hospital, where doctors declared Singhal dead. Kumar was later shifted to a private hospital for surgery and was stable (?).

The incident was captured on CCTV, and a commuter who witnessed the crash reportedly chased the vehicle for several kilometres, recording a video that clearly shows the registration number, said Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram Police. “We have strong leads, and the suspect will be arrested soon,” he added.

