Speeding car mows down 23-yr-old man in Pataudi

A 23-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle near Khetiawas bus stand in Pataudi on Thursday morning.

Police said the deceased, identified as Sachin Yadav, worked with a private firm and was on his way to Rewari when the accident took place at about 10.30am. They said he was rushed to a government hospital in Rewari but doctors declared him dead.

Cops registered an FIR at Pataudi police station on Thursday evening under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a written complaint submitted by an eyewitness, Deepak (28), against an unknown person who was driving the speeding car.

The complainant, who was also travelling to Rewari for personal work, said that the biker was travelling just ahead of his car when the accident took place.

“A car at a high speed was coming from Rewari. The driver suddenly slammed the brakes and the car hit Sachin’s motorcycle. The victim was wearing a helmet,” said Deepak, who works with a public sector insurance firm. He said that he took out the deceased’s identity cards from the wallet and called his family and police to inform them about the accident.

“Other commuters also gathered at the spot and one of them rushed him to the government hospital in Rewari in a car,” Deepak said. He also said that the accused driver immediately took a U-turn after hitting Sachin and sped towards Rewari again.

“There was fog when the accident took place. I could not see the driver or occupants in the car but memorised the vehicle number and later gave it to police,” Deepak added.

Rakesh Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Pataudi police station, said that the owner of the car has been traced with the help of its registration number but is yet to be arrested. “Investigation is underway. No arrest has been made yet,” he said.

Police said that the car belonged to a Rewari resident. Sachin’s body was handed over to his family members after an autopsy on Thursday evening.