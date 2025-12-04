Search
Speeding emerged as one of biggest violations in Gurugram this year in traffic data

Published on: Dec 04, 2025 08:10 am IST

Officials, crediting a network of checkpoints and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras for the crackdown, said the figures reflect intensified enforcement, especially against reckless driving and illegal weekend races on expressways.

The Gurugram traffic police issued 101,086 challans for speeding between January and November this year, nearly five times the total recorded in all of 2024, according to data released on Wednesday.

“A total of 101,086 challans were issued to over-speeders, including those who indulge in weekend adventures such as races on the Mumbai Expressway, Dwarka Expressway and Golf Course Road, amounting to fines of 20.21 crore,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Mohan. “Our strict vigilance is leading to safer roads and helping curb criminal activities.”

With dense fog and reduced visibility common during winter, police said their primary focus now is preventing accidents, with speeding identified as a major cause. Early-morning checkpoints have been deployed across the city to identify dangerous driving patterns.

During special weekend drives, 80 motorists were booked on November 22 and 23, while 36 were fined a week earlier on November 16.

Officers said electronic enforcement is playing a critical role. In November alone, 18,392 motorists were fined for speeding. Of the 19,585 violations recorded in October, 12,933 were caught on ANPR cameras. Gurugram currently has around 1,200 CCTV cameras across 208 locations.

Mohan urged motorists to adhere to posted speed limits and said digital tools now make compliance easier. “Navigation apps display speed warnings on most major roads. We recently partnered with Google, making Gurugram one of the earliest adopters of this digital safety system,” he said.

