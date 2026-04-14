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STF arrests shooter of Deepak Nandal gang from Haryana

A country-made pistol, multiple live and empty cartridges and a motorcycle used by the suspect was recovered from the spot

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 02:21 pm IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting outside the office of a fashion designer in Gurugram’s Sector 26A in February was arrested after being shot at by the special task force (STF) of Haryana Police on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that after the suspect fired four rounds. (Representative photo)

The accused identified as Nivesh Kumar alias Dheela of the Deepak Nandal gang, hails from Sonipat’s Jajal village.

The police said that Kumar, on Nandal’s order was again asked to shoot outside the designer’s office to terrorise him into paying extortion money. When police was made aware of this, they laid a trap to arrest him.

Pritpal Sangwan, deputy superintendent of police (STF), said that they had conducted a vehicle check to arrest the suspect near Bandhwari on Gurugram-Faridabad road.

“We spotted a suspect approaching on a motorcycle and tried to stop him at 12.30 am on Tuesday. However, he opened fire on STF team in which a sub-inspector Vivek was hit in his bullet-proof jacket and thus managed to survive,” he said.

According to police, Nandal is suspected to be hiding abroad and is running his extortion gang in Gurugram, Delhi and other parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

 
extortion haryana police fashion designer shooting gurugram
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